An Cailín Ciúin announced as Ireland's entry for Best International Feature at the Oscars

THE IRISH Film & Television Academy (IFTA) has announced that Irish-Language Feature An Cailín Ciúin has been selected as Ireland’s entry for the Oscars Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 95th annual Academy Awards.

Colm Bairéad's debut feature made history in Ireland recently as the first Irish language film to win the Irish Academy Award (IFTA) for Best Film. An Cailín Ciúin received 7 IFTAs overall including for director, actress, cinematography, editing, production design, and original score.

The film is resonating with audiences around the globe who are deeply moved by this incredibly beautiful and unique film, with its powerful storytelling and coming-of-age drama that explores the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl Cáit, played by Catherine Clinch.

Speaking about the selection of The Quiet Girl Áine Moriarty, IFTA Academy CEO, said:

"The Irish Academy is delighted to announce An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl to represent Ireland for the 95th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. This is such a unique and beautiful film that captures your heart from the outset, and leaves you profoundly moved.

"How proud we are to submit this outstanding Irish language film into the Oscar competition, to compete with the best in the world, as we know this story will resonate with international audiences, beyond the borders of language, and no doubt with American Academy Members too".

Colm Bairéad and Producer, Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal said:

"We are honoured beyond words that An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl has been selected to represent Ireland. Our heartfelt thanks to IFTA and its selection committee. We have always believed in the idea that an Irish-language film could stand shoulder to shoulder with the best of world cinema and we feel so proud to be representing our country and our language in this way.

"It has been an extraordinary privilege adapting Claire Keegan's ‘Foster’ to the big screen and we can't wait to introduce our film to more and more members of the Academy as The Quiet Girl continues its roll-out on the international stage. None of this would have been possible without the vision of TG4, Screen Ireland, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, who co-funded the Cine4 feature film initiative, which has created a new wave of Irish-language cinema that is being recognised around the world."

Fifteen international films will now be selected for the next stage of the Oscars process on 21 December and a shortlist will be revealed in January. The 95th Academy Awards will take place next March in Hollywood.

Read the Irish Post's interview with director Colm Bairéad and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoi here.