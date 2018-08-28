The Irish Post Country Music Awards 2018 to be broadcast LIVE across Ireland on TG4

THE Irish Post Country Music Awards 2018 are to be broadcast live across Ireland on TG4 and online around the globe on Tuesday, September 11.

The star-studded show will go live at 9.30pm on the night from the Millennium Forum in Derry, with a packed house of over 800 music fans set to enjoy a lively evening of entertainment featuring some of Ireland’s biggest stars in the genre.

The IPCMA's, now in its second year, will once again allow the public to vote for their favourite acts across 7 Award categories - including Best Male, Best Female, Best Newcomer, Album of the Year, Video of the Year and Best Live Band.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award 2018 will also be presented on the evening.

More than 10 acts will play live on the night with extended performances of multiple songs from stars including Derek Ryan, Susan McCann, Olivia Douglas, Philomena Begley, Declan Nerney, Johnny Brady, Lee Matthews, Lisa McHugh, Cliona Hagan and Donna Taggart.

Country singer Malachi Cush and popular television presenter Aoife Ní Thuairisg return to host what promises to be a superb evening.

“The Irish Post Country Music Awards was a huge success in 2017 with record television and online viewing figures," said Sarah Murphy, Director of Commercial Operations at The Irish Post Media Group.

"We very much look forward to building on this in 2018 with a range of top tier artists competing for honours and showcasing their best material to an engaged audience across the globe.

"Country music is at the heart of Irish communities at home and abroad and championing this Irish culture is a foundation of The Irish Post brand."

Máire Ní Chonláin, Commissioning Editor of TG4, added: "Irish Country Music has been an integral part of TG4’s schedule from its inception and TG4 will continue to showcase and celebrate the best of Irish country music for our audience at home and abroad.

"We in TG4 are delighted to collaborate again with The Irish Post to bring you a wonderful evening of music featuring some of Ireland’s top country music stars."

The Irish Post Country Music Awards 2018 will be broadcast live from The Millennium Forum, Derry at 9.30pm on Tuesday, September 11. Tune in on TG4 across Ireland or on the TG4 Player online around the world.

Tickets can be booked from The Millennium Forum, Newmarket Street, Derry BT48 6EB by calling 0044 (0) 28 7126 4455 or online at: http://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/irish-post-country-music-awards/