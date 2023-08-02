Ten Minutes with Oscar Jennings

Oscar Jennings from Derry is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, who will be releasing his debut EP Wouldn’t Be Seen Dead this month.

Oscar has been honing his craft since the age of 14, showcasing his talent through performances at various venues and festivals across Ireland and Britain.

He answers our questions:

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Waters of March by Art Garfunkel is a song that reaches that for me.

Which musician has most influenced you?

I've likely been most influenced by my Mum and the music that my family has played my whole life. It's hard to imagine a life in music without the influence of my family.

Who would be in your ideal band?

My ideal band would just be each member of Radiohead.

Where are you from in Ireland, and what are your roots?

I am from Derry, but my roots are in Donegal on my mother's side and Australia on my father's.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

I just shuffled and the first song that came on was Street Talkin' by Slick Rick and Outkast.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Donegal.

What would be your motto?

Stay patient

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

I'm more familiar with the work of Mozart and he wasn't too bad so I'll give it to Wolfgang.

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

Give Nicholas Cage a call.

If you weren’t a musician what other job would you be really good at?

A job where I have to reach things that are very high up (I'm very tall).

What's the best piece of advice you've been given this year?

I was told to start The Sopranos. Worth it.

Have you a favourite line from a song?

“All in all is all we are” from All Apologies by Nirvana.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My guitar

What’s the best thing about where you live?

The people.

. . . . and the worst?

The weather.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Bring an extra pair of socks.

What gives you the greatest laugh?

Francis Higgins on YouTube.

What do you believe in?

I believe in trying to understand something as much as you can before you judge it.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Saturn Devouring His Son by Goya

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

Now that would be telling.