The Irish Post Music Awards named this week's 'must-see' event

THE INAUGURAL Irish Post Music Awards, which will be broadcast live on television and social media channels this week, have been billed as this week's "must-see event" in the Irish edition of The Sunday Times.

The one-night musical extravaganza, which takes place this Thursday, June 7 at the INEC venue in Killarney, will feature an eclectic line-up of some of the best Irish talent across pop, country, rock, indie and trad music and more.

Hosted by Síle Seoige and Malachi Cush, 90 minutes of live music and entertainment will include 10 electric performances and nine awards – with the winners chosen by both judges and a public vote.

Night to remember

On the night, music legend Phil Coulter will share the stage with a stellar line-up, including The Blizzards, The High Kings, Una Healy, Ryan McMullan and Beoga – fresh from supporting Ed Sheeran on his Irish tour.

For those who can’t be there in person, all the action will be broadcast live on TG4 from 9.30pm this Thursday, and also via TG4 player and the Irish Post Facebook page.

Listed in the Critics’ Choice section of this week’s Sunday Times in Ireland, the show is described as “the inaugural ceremony for Ireland’s latest music awards”.

Host Malachi Cush adds that the Awards, which “recognise the tremendous efforts and achievements of our very talented performers, arrangers, producers and songwriters”, are “one of the must-see events of the year”.