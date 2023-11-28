Irish-speaking fashion designers wanted for new TV series

THE producers of a new television series are searching for fashion designers who are fluent in Irish to take part in the show.

Galway-based Fíbín Media are producing the new sustainable fashion series.

The programme, which will air on TG4, will see six fashion designers take on a variety of sustainable fashion challenges.

Ultimately, the series winner will earn the title of the first ‘Síorstíl’ winner, along with "other prizes that will help them develop their fashion brands", the television company confirmed.

Through the series, the producers aim to “inspire viewers to rethink their consumption of fast fashion and make the most of the clothes they already own”.

Founded in 2008, the award-winning Fíbín Media prides itself on producing programmes through the mediums of both English and Irish.

It has a purpose-built television studio in Galway, along with a mobile recording studio.

“We have financed, developed and produced a large portfolio of creative television programmes for Irish broadcasters and we have a successful track record of selling programmes to international markets,” the company confirms.

Filming for their new show will take place in April 2024.

For more information or to register your interest as a fashion designer for the series contact [email protected].