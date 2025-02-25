Jess Glynne announced as part of 'iconic' Belfast festival line-up

This year’s Belsonic Festival in Belfast is sure to set tongues wagging as yet another global superstar has been added to the line-up.

Hitmaker and multi-award winning pop singer Jess Glynne will take to the stage in the city’s Ormeau Park venue on Thursday June 26, alongside musician, actor and household mainstay, Justin Timberlake.

Festival organisers have told fans they can expect a veritable extravaganza of hits from the stars “spanning across [their] entire catalogue”.

The statement continues: “Justin Timberlake is a multi-talented entertainer, recording artist, record producer, songwriter and actor. Throughout his career, he’s sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, and a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of *NSYNC…

“Justin is currently on his monumental Forget Tomorrow World Tour spanning over 50 cities, notably marking his return to the global stage after 5 years.”

Glynne, too, is set to make a return after more than 3 years’ absence from the limelight. Following disagreements with her former record label, Atlantic Records, Glynne parted ways citing fundamental differences in opinion over the artistic direction of her music.

She has since signed with EMI, released her third studio album ‘Jess’ to critical and commercial acclaim, and picked up a prestigious BRIT Billion Award for achieving over 1 billion collective streams of her songs in the UK alone.

Her appearance at Belsonic will formulate part of an extensive touring schedule, her first since parting ways with Atlantic Records in 2022.

Be sure to catch both Justin Timberlake and Jess Glynne if you’re in Belfast this summer. It promises to be an experience to remember.