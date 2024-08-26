Ten Minutes with Nathan O'Regan

Cork-born, Belfast-based songwriter Nathan O’Regan is gearing up for the release of his debut studio EP, Uncovered Vol.1, to be released August 30 via Zenith Cafe.

In the album O’Regan pays homage to Northern Irish songwriting.

A seasoned storyteller, O’Regan curated the acclaimed monthly live show Songbook in Belfast, providing a platform for emerging talent in the local music scene.

What are you up to?

I'm knee-deep in the album mixing process. And if that wasn't enough, we're also renovating our house, so it's a bit of a whirlwind at the moment. It's chaotic but fun.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Randy Newman’s Tiny Desk of She Chose Me is a standout. There's a captivating simplicity to it. His voice, with a unique blend of weathered charm and character, he creates this hauntingly beautiful moment. It’s like they captured lightning in a bottle with that one.

Which musician has most influenced you?

My bandmates have been my biggest musical influences. We've been playing together for ages, and I learn something new from them all the time. They're like musical family to me.

As for artists I admire, guys like Jackson Browne, Billy Joel, and Marc Cohn have always inspired me. Their songwriting is just incredible. They have this amazing way of pulling you into their worlds. That's what I strive for in my own music.

How did you get started in music?

I was sort of born into it really. Music is like a religion in my family - everyone is at it.

My brother wanted to be a drummer, but our little house wasn't exactly a concert hall, so my parents got us both guitars instead - I think I only got a guitar so I wouldn’t be annoying him for a go on his. My mum could play guitar so she taught me some chords and from there I just taught myself by listening to things and figuring it out. The rest is history really.

Where are you from?

I'm a Cork born and raised. My family has deep roots in the county – Dad’s side is from Kinsale, while Mum’s family hails from Churchfield. I spent my formative years growing up in Ballincollig, which is where I went to school. After finishing up there, I decided to make the move to Belfast.

Have you a favourite all-time singer / band?

I really have so many. My Dad was a member of Cork’s Music Library where he’d go every week and borrow a few new CDs. They’d be the soundtrack to every trip into school or to town. I discovered so many of my favourites at that time. People like Jackson Browne, Billy Joel, Norah Jones, Carole King, The Carpenters, Springsteen… My favourite band of more recent years for sure would have to be Lake Street Dive. I think Rachael Price’s vocals are incredible and I just love their arrangements and how they’ve evolved from album to album.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

At the moment if you were to look at my most played songs on my phone you’d find such classics as Baby Shark, The Wheels On The Bus or maybe even Hop Little Bunnies. My son has recently figured out how to use Siri on my phone. What’s your favourite film?

I’m a total Disney and Pixar dad now! I used to be more into TV shows, but watching those classic movies with my son has been amazing. Seeing his reaction to the likes of Moana and Big Hero 6 brought back a childlike wonder for me.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Going home to Cork is always good for the head. My parents live out in the middle of nowhere and I have to say I’ve really struggled to adjust to living in a town. I miss the silence and the trees.

Outside of Cork, I think Donegal is absolutely stunning too and the people there are brilliant.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

I’m always jealous of people who have nailed the ability to diplomatic. I’m really bad at that and get too easily frustrated I think which is something I’ve tried to work on.

What would be your motto?

“Don’t take criticism from people you wouldn’t take advice from.”

What’s the worst advice you’ve ever been given?

In the past I feel like I trusted in the wrong people earlier on my musical journey and let people convince me that it wasn’t the right time to release music and that I needed to do X and Y before I took a step forward. I’m angry with myself that I got to the age of 30 having only released a few things here and there along the way. I intend on making for lost time though, don’t worry.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

When my son Arthur was a small baby, he used to love these little plastic dinosaurs we got him and whenever he was getting worked up or stressed we used to give him his wee dinosaur and he’d calm right down. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to throw it away, it brings back such warm memories.

What’s best thing about where you live?

I love living so close to the sea. I don’t get down to the beach as often as I’d like but having it only 10 minutes up the road is a real treat.

. . . . and the worst?

The hardest thing about where I live for sure is how far away I am from my family in Cork. Especially after we’ve started our own family here in Belfast, it’s definitely tough not to be able to nip over to my mum and dad’s house for a cup of tea.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

The harder I work, the luckier I get.

Who is the greatest love of your life?

My son, Arthur. He’s the best thing that ever happened to me and he’s turned my whole world (and my house) upside down. He’s a stubborn wee grump like his dad but he’s a brilliant little boy and we’re so lucky to have him. He makes every day better.