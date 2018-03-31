Maeve Higgins shared news of an upcoming movie she's starring in on the Late Late

THE CORK NATIVE appeared on the Late Late to talk creative pursuits.

The comedian was on the couch to talk about her new movie called Extra Ordinary.

The film features Miss Higgins as a driving instructor, but not any old instructor, no, a woman who can talk to ghosts.

Miss Higgins said that the character was written with her in mind: "So, what happened was, they started writing it a few years ago and they were saying, we think a really funny idea would be to be a driving instructor and it would lead to all these funny things."

When asked by Mr Tubridy if she has any real driving experience to lend to her role she answered: "I can drive, I just don’t have the test. You know the way people say that? I thought, ‘I’ll learn’. Then I thought, ‘this isn’t going to happen. A film with a female lead? Yeah right’."

Miss Higgins also shared a hilarious story of coming home from America with her dog Shadow before, which had the whole audience shaking with laughter.