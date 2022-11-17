Neighbours to return after Amazon Freevee saves the Aussie soap

IT HAS been announced that Neighbours will return to screens with a new series on streaming site Amazon Freevee.

The news comes after the finale episode of the Australian soap aired in July, 37 years after it first debuted.

After seeing the 'fanfare' generated by the ending of the long-running series, Amazon Freevee and production company Fremantle have secured the show’s future, with a new series to begin filming next year.

The revitalised series will premiere for free exclusively on Amazon Freevee and the site will also stream thousands of Neighbours episodes from previous years.

Production is set to commence in early 2023, with a world premiere slated for the second half of the year.

The show came to an end this past summer after key UK broadcast partner Channel 5 announced that it would stop airing and funding it.