Neighbours to return after Amazon Freevee saves the Aussie soap
Entertainment

Neighbours to return after Amazon Freevee saves the Aussie soap

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 29: The cast attend the "Neighbours" finale event on June 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.(Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

IT HAS been announced that Neighbours will return to screens with a new series on streaming site Amazon Freevee.

The news comes after the finale episode of the Australian soap aired in July, 37 years after it first debuted.

After seeing the 'fanfare' generated by the ending of the long-running series, Amazon Freevee and production company Fremantle have secured the show’s future, with a new series to begin filming next year.

The revitalised series will premiere for free exclusively on Amazon Freevee and the site will also stream thousands of Neighbours episodes from previous years.

Production is set to commence in early 2023, with a world premiere slated for the second half of the year.

The show came to an end this past summer after key UK broadcast partner Channel 5 announced that it would stop airing and funding it.

"Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street," said Lauren Anderson, head of AVoD original content and programming, Amazon Studios.

"With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favourite moments. We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers."

See More: Australia, Neighbours

Related

Australian soap Neighbours wraps filming after 37 years
Entertainment 5 months ago

Australian soap Neighbours wraps filming after 37 years

By: Connell McHugh

Australian soap Neighbours to come to an end after 37 years
Entertainment 8 months ago

Australian soap Neighbours to come to an end after 37 years

By: Connell McHugh

Covid-19 Australia: 10 rescued puppies shot dead to stop animal charity volunteers from travelling to pick them up
News 1 year ago

Covid-19 Australia: 10 rescued puppies shot dead to stop animal charity volunteers from travelling to pick them up

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

London Lasses release anniversary album celebrating 25 years making music
Entertainment 22 hours ago

London Lasses release anniversary album celebrating 25 years making music

By: Irish Post

Four cost of living payments to support over 865,000 people in Ireland this week
News 23 hours ago

Four cost of living payments to support over 865,000 people in Ireland this week

By: Connell McHugh

Donald Trump announces intention to return to presidency
News 1 day ago

Donald Trump announces intention to return to presidency

By: Irish Post

Sadly, the number of Irish in Britain is in decline
Comment 1 day ago

Sadly, the number of Irish in Britain is in decline

By: Joe Horgan

Biden and Sunak discuss Good Friday Agreement at first meeting
News 1 day ago

Biden and Sunak discuss Good Friday Agreement at first meeting

By: Connell McHugh