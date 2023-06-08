New play tells Battersea Power Station's Irish story
Entertainment

New play tells Battersea Power Station's Irish story

A NEW play which tells Battersea’s little known Irish story opens in London this month.

The production, by the Green Curtain Theatre company, tackles the history of the land that is now home to Battersea Power Station, which has many interesting Irish connections.

Power and the People asks what that land would say if it could tell its own stories - and the play, led by actor Kevin Bohan, goes on to do just that.

The production charts the history of the site from 1850, when the arrival of Famine refugees from Ireland marked the start of a long-standing relationship between the community and the Battersea area.

As the years went on many Irish people lived or worked there, including Peter O’Connell who left his native Carrigkerry, Limerick in 1952 to begin work as an apprentice electrician in London.

“The transformation of Battersea from a market gardening area in the 1800s to the area it is today is a tribute to the many nationalities who came to live and work in the borough,” the theatre company explains.

“Huguenots fleeing persecution in France, the Irish escaping Famine in the nineteenth century and the Polish who settled here in the post-war years alongside those from the Commonwealth and other lands,” they add.

“Green Curtain Theatre will use drama, song and first-person testimonies to re-tell some of those stories – of hardship, migration, and personal achievement.”

Bohan, who plays the spirit of the Power Station in the production, said: “I’m looking forward to performing the story of such an iconic piece of London’s history told from such a human angle.”

Three performances of Power and the People will take place on June 17, at the R.O.S.E. Community Clubroom in Ascalon Street, Battersea, SW8 4DL.

Performance times are 12noon, 2.30pm and 4.45pm.

Tickets are available here.

See More: Battersea Power Station, Green Curtain Theatre Company, Irish, Kevin Bohan, London

Related

Dermot O’Leary hosts Soccer Aid 2023 - where Stormzy and Usain Bolt will go head to head
Entertainment 1 day ago

Dermot O’Leary hosts Soccer Aid 2023 - where Stormzy and Usain Bolt will go head to head

By: Fiona Audley

Ten Minutes with Colin O'Shea
Entertainment 5 days ago

Ten Minutes with Colin O'Shea

By: Irish Post

New comedy drama heading for Harrow
Entertainment 5 days ago

New comedy drama heading for Harrow

By: Irish Post

Latest

London Irish become third club suspended by RFU after takeover talks failed
News 21 hours ago

London Irish become third club suspended by RFU after takeover talks failed

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tourism Ireland selects new CEO Designate following ‘rigorous recruitment campaign’
Business 1 day ago

Tourism Ireland selects new CEO Designate following ‘rigorous recruitment campaign’

By: Fiona Audley

Police appeal after mob brawl at train station sees teen hospitalised and man knocked unconscious
News 1 day ago

Police appeal after mob brawl at train station sees teen hospitalised and man knocked unconscious

By: Irish Post

Ireland ‘stands with Ukraine’ branding Russian bombing of major dam a ‘war crime’
News 1 day ago

Ireland ‘stands with Ukraine’ branding Russian bombing of major dam a ‘war crime’

By: Fiona Audley

'Catfish' jailed for blackmailing 29 women into sending intimate images
News 1 day ago

'Catfish' jailed for blackmailing 29 women into sending intimate images

By: Irish Post