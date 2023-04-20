New TV series will bring the beauty of Ireland’s golf courses to viewers across the US

A NEW tv series currently being filmed in Ireland will bring the beauty of the nation’s many spectacular golf courses to viewers across the US.

The six-episode mini-series is set to showcase an array of Irish golf courses, as well as the many experiences that visitors can discover off the golf course when they visit Ireland.

Golf Channel host Alexandra O'Laughlin and a film crew have been in the Emerald Isle this week, filming content for the series, which will feature Lahinch Golf Club, Dromoland Castle Golf & Country Club, Adare Manor Golf Club, The K Club, Portmarnock Golf Club, Seapoint Golf Links, Royal County Down Golf Club, Ardglass Golf Club, Holywood Golf Club and Royal Belfast Golf Club.

Filming has also been taking place at the Cliffs of Moher and Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

The partnership between Tourism Ireland and the NBC Golf Channel is aimed at promoting the island of Ireland to golfers in the United States.

“The mini-series will air around coverage of the PGA Championship, US Open, The Open and the Ryder Cup, as well as on the digital and social channels of the Golf Channel, during 2023 – reminding US golfers that now is the time to book a holiday to Ireland,” a spokesperson for Tourism Ireland confirmed.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “We are delighted to partner with NBC Golf Channel once again, to showcase some of our world-class golf to a huge audience of potential American golf holidaymakers.

“The mini-series will remind viewers that the island of Ireland offers American golfers the complete package – with some of the very best golf in the world, stunning scenery and the warmest of welcomes – and that now is the time to book their trip.”

She added: “Golf is the world’s largest sports-related travel market and Tourism Ireland is working hard to drive home the message that a golfing holiday in Ireland is about much more than a round of 18 holes – the combination of our world-class golf and our unique brand of hospitality plays a key role in attracting US golfers.”