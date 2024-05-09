Nicola Coughlan set to take centre stage as Bridgerton returns to our screens

IRISH actor Nicola Coughlan is set to take centre stage as Bridgerton returns to our screens this month.

Netflix has confirmed that series three of their hit period drama will premiere on May 16.

In it Galway-native Coughlan, who plays wallflower Penelope Featherington, will take a leading role as things develop with longtime secret crush Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.

“This spring will officially be filled with Polin as fans have nicknamed the duo — and you’re about to see Penelope and Colin in a whole new way when they step into the spotlight,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

“There may just be more than “friendship” brewing between them.”

According to the official synopsis, Penelope enters Season 3 finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin.

She has decided it’s time to take a husband but, lacking in confidence, her attempts oat finding a suitor fail miserably.

Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and offers to mentor Penelope to help her find a husband.

But when his lessons start working a little too well, he questions whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

Coughlan’s character is also returning with a new look, as she debuts new silhouettes, a new colour palette, and a new womanly posture.

“This season is a beautiful tribute to the wallflowers of the world,” executive producer Shonda Rhimes has said of the new series.

“It’s wonderful to watch Penelope become who she is and who she deserves to be. And Colin, he’s as much of a wallflower as she is, really.”

The third series of the hit Regency era drama, which first aired in 2020, will be split into two batches of four episodes, Netflix has confirmed.

Part 1 premieres on May 16, and Part 2 arrived a month later on June 13.