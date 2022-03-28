Nicola Coughlan to have 'reduced role' in final series of Derry Girls due to scheduling conflict
Entertainment

Nicola Coughlan to have 'reduced role' in final series of Derry Girls due to scheduling conflict

NICOLA COUGHLAN has revealed that her role in the final series of Derry Girls will be reduced as a result of a scheduling conflict while filming.

Speaking to press this week while promoting the second season of Bridgerton, which the Galway-native stars in, she explained that filming commitments for the Netflix period drama overlapped with the Channel 4 series.

"Last year was really difficult," she said. "I won't lie because, you know, at the best of times trying to manage different projects, it's such a push and pull. We were meant to film Derry Girls in January 2021.

"And I was totally free and they decided to push it again. And that caused me insane stress because I was on what in the industry is called first call. So it means you have to go and do the show that you're on first call to, which was Bridgerton. And I was like 'Guys, can we just film it?'"

As a result of being on first call for Bridgerton, her ability to partake fully in season three of Derry Girls was impacted.

"And they were like, 'No, we're gonna wait.' And I was like, 'oh', so we had to make compromises happen in the script of Derry Girls. It was devastating to me because I wanted to be in all of this," she said.

"But compromises had to be made. And you know, they had to cut down my role somewhat, which was hard. Really, really hard. But I think, you know, the fans of the show are going to be happy."

Coughlan plays Clare Devlin in the hit Channel 4 series, which is set to return in the coming months.

The trailer for the third season can be watched here.

See More: Bridgerton, Channel 4, Derry Girls, Netflix, Nicola Coughlan

Related

Nicola Coughlan gives several Irish answers in 'Ask Me Anything' interview
Entertainment 1 month ago

Nicola Coughlan gives several Irish answers in 'Ask Me Anything' interview

By: Irish Post

Kim Kardashian tipped to appear in Bridgerton alongside Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan
News 11 months ago

Kim Kardashian tipped to appear in Bridgerton alongside Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan

By: Jack Beresford

WATCH: Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan's love letter to native Galway in new video diary
Entertainment 1 year ago

WATCH: Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan's love letter to native Galway in new video diary

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

ICYMI: Seamus Power bowed out of Dell Technologies Championship, but will now make the Masters
Sport 15 minutes ago

ICYMI: Seamus Power bowed out of Dell Technologies Championship, but will now make the Masters

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Dublin were relegated to Division 2 this weekend after 1-18 3-13 loss to Monaghan
Sport 1 hour ago

ICYMI: Dublin were relegated to Division 2 this weekend after 1-18 3-13 loss to Monaghan

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Stephen Kenny and Jason Knight both believe Ireland have so much more to give
Sport 4 hours ago

Stephen Kenny and Jason Knight both believe Ireland have so much more to give

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Police hunt man who claimed to be security guard before sexually assaulting woman at service station
News 20 hours ago

Police hunt man who claimed to be security guard before sexually assaulting woman at service station

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest after fire at Dublin homeless hostel leaves six injured
News 21 hours ago

Arrest after fire at Dublin homeless hostel leaves six injured

By: Gerard Donaghy