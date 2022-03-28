Nicola Coughlan to have 'reduced role' in final series of Derry Girls due to scheduling conflict

NICOLA COUGHLAN has revealed that her role in the final series of Derry Girls will be reduced as a result of a scheduling conflict while filming.

Speaking to press this week while promoting the second season of Bridgerton, which the Galway-native stars in, she explained that filming commitments for the Netflix period drama overlapped with the Channel 4 series.

"Last year was really difficult," she said. "I won't lie because, you know, at the best of times trying to manage different projects, it's such a push and pull. We were meant to film Derry Girls in January 2021.

"And I was totally free and they decided to push it again. And that caused me insane stress because I was on what in the industry is called first call. So it means you have to go and do the show that you're on first call to, which was Bridgerton. And I was like 'Guys, can we just film it?'"

As a result of being on first call for Bridgerton, her ability to partake fully in season three of Derry Girls was impacted.

"And they were like, 'No, we're gonna wait.' And I was like, 'oh', so we had to make compromises happen in the script of Derry Girls. It was devastating to me because I wanted to be in all of this," she said.

"But compromises had to be made. And you know, they had to cut down my role somewhat, which was hard. Really, really hard. But I think, you know, the fans of the show are going to be happy."

Coughlan plays Clare Devlin in the hit Channel 4 series, which is set to return in the coming months.

The trailer for the third season can be watched here.