Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton spotted out and about in Ireland

BRIDGERTON stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have been spotted out and about in Dublin today.

The pair are in Ireland for a special screening event taking place tonight, to celebrate the release of Part 2 of the third season of the hit Netflix show which will land on the platform on June 13.

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan and co-star Luke Newton pictured in Trinity College this morning ahead of the premier of the second part of the new season of Bridgerton

The latest season of the show sees Galway native Coughlan take centre stage alongside Newton, as we follow wallflower Penelope Featherington’s quest to find a husband with the help of her longtime secret crush, the third Bridgerton brother Colin.

Coughlan’s character has returned in Season 3 with a new look, as she debuts new silhouettes, a new colour palette, and a new womanly posture.

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan pictured in Trinity College this morning

“This season is a beautiful tribute to the wallflowers of the world,” Bridgerton’s  executive producer Shonda Rhimes has said of the new series.

“It’s wonderful to watch Penelope become who she is and who she deserves to be.

“And Colin, he’s as much of a wallflower as she is, really.”

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan and co-star Luke Newton pictured at Trinity College this morning ahead of the premiere this evening

The third series of the hit Regency era drama, which first aired in 2020, has been split into two batches of four episodes.

Part 1 premiered on May 16, and Part 2 follows next week, airing on Thursday, June 13.

