Patrick Demspey talks about falling in love with Ireland: 'Everything you would imagine it to be'

US ACTOR Patrick Dempsey has spoken about falling in love with Ireland during his recent work trip to film a new Disney movie.

The Grey's Anatomy actor spent several weeks in Ireland this summer filming Disenchanted, the sequel to 2007's Enchanted-- and, pun intended, Dempsey was certainly enchanted.

Dempsey, who is himself part-Irish, quickly 'turned native' on his trip, immersing himself in Irish culture, trying traditional food, wearing Aran jumpers and even trying his hand at the unique slang during his time here.

Now the actor has told his former co-star, Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo-- aka Meredith Grey-- everything he loved about life on the Emerald Isle.

Speaking on her podcast Tell Me, Dempsey told Pompeo "I fell in love with the place.

"I was everywhere. Any chance I got."

He spoke of his time in Northern Ireland, saying it was "fascinating" and he "learned a lot" about Irish culture and history.

Anyone following Dempsey on Instagram would have seen him enthusiastically documenting his time in the wilderness: climbing the Sugar Loaf, snapping images of famous green fields and rolling hills, and hanging out with wildlife.

He told Pompeo the Spring was the perfect time to visit as "I was in nature ... you have all the lambs, cows and the calves and everything" and Ireland is home to some "great hiking spots".

"It's everything you would imagine it to be," he said, although he did admit it was a shame to be visiting during lockdown while the pubs were closed and indoor dining was impossible.

He also had serious grá for the "great" Irish people, known to be some of the friendliest in the world, and praised Ireland's "great culture".

You can listen to the interview in full here.