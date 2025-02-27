Paul McCartney ‘so happy’ to relive days in post-Beatles band Wings for new book

PAUL MCCARTNEY has revealed the highs and lows of launching a new band after the break-up of The Beatles.

The singer, who was one quarter of the iconic Liverpudlian band, has compiled a tell-all book which reveals what life was like after he left the 'fab four' in 1970 and embarked on a new musical venture.

In London in 1971 McCartney launched his new band Wings, with wife Linda McCartney and musician Denny Laine.

It would go on to enjoy a decade of success in the charts.

This week the singer-songwriter, who was born in Liverpool to Irish parents, revealed his new book, Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, will be released later this year.

“I’m so very happy to be transported back to the time that was Wings and relive some of our madcap adventures through this book,” he said.

“Starting from scratch after The Beatles felt crazy at times,” he admits, adding: “There were some very difficult moments and I often questioned my decision.

“But as we got better I thought, ‘OK this is really good'.”

He added: “We proved Wings could be a really good band.

“To play to huge audiences in the same way The Beatles had and have an impact in a different way. It was a huge buzz.”

Based on dozens of hours of interviews with McCartney and various key players from the band over the years, the book weaves together Wings' journey through the 1970s until their dissolution in 1981.

It is due for release on November 4.