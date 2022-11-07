Peter Kay announces return to stand-up comedy with upcoming tour
Peter Kay announces return to stand-up comedy with upcoming tour

PETER KAY has announced a return to stand-up comedy, with his first live tour in 12 years to visit Dublin, Belfast and a host of cities in Britain.

The 49-year-old comedian, who has been largely absent from the public eye for the last four years, will embark on an arena tour spanning from this December to August 2023.

It will be his first live tour since 2010, when he scored the Guinness World Record for the biggest selling run of all time, playing to more than 1.2 million people.

The BAFTA Award-winning comic cancelled his last tour in 2017  due to “unforeseen family circumstances.”

Announcing his new live dates during the ad break for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! last night, Kay said:

“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.

“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35 – the same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

Kay will begin his tour on 2 December at the Manchester AO Arena before visiting locations including Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow.

Tickets will go in sale from 10am Saturday and Kay will play Dublin’s 3Arena on the 6 and 7 of April 2023 and in Belfast at the SSE Arena on 23 and 24 February.

