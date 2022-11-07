Peter Kay announces return to stand-up comedy with upcoming tour

PETER KAY has announced a return to stand-up comedy, with his first live tour in 12 years to visit Dublin, Belfast and a host of cities in Britain.

The 49-year-old comedian, who has been largely absent from the public eye for the last four years, will embark on an arena tour spanning from this December to August 2023.

It will be his first live tour since 2010, when he scored the Guinness World Record for the biggest selling run of all time, playing to more than 1.2 million people.

The BAFTA Award-winning comic cancelled his last tour in 2017 due to “unforeseen family circumstances.”