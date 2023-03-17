PICTURES: St Patrick’s Day parade 2023 gets underway in Dublin
Entertainment

PICTURES: St Patrick’s Day parade 2023 gets underway in Dublin

Jayden Delaney, 11, from Kildare, wearing Irish flag face paint to enjoy the Saint Patrick's Day parade in Dublin

DUBLIN’S St Patrick’s Parade and Festival 2023 is underway in the capital – and it has inclusivity at its heart.

'We are one' is the theme for today's celebrations, which the festival organisers describe as their "most ambitious ever".

“On our national day of cultural celebration, St. Patrick’s Festival invites those across the world to come together to collectively celebrate, share, laugh, perform, participate and remember that ‘Mar a chéile sinn’ (we are one),” they explain.

Dallas actor Patrick Duffy with the Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy enjoying the Saint Patricks Day Festival in Dublin

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Republic of Ireland Women’s National Football Team manager Vera Pauw are leading the parade as International Guest of Honour and Grand Marshall respectively.

Irish women's soccer manager and Grand Parade Marshal Vera Pauw and Diane Caldwell enjoying the Saint Patricks Day Festival

And thousands have turned out to line the streets as the colourful procession passes.

Scroll down to view the action so far…

The Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe Band with an Irish Wolf Hound in the Saint Patricks Day Festival

Will Whelan (age 3) from Marino, dressed up to enjoy the Saint Patrick's Day parade

Kuldeep Tomar and Arnab Ganguly from India, wearing Irish flag face paint to enjoy the Saint Patrick's Day parade in Dublin

Jayden Delaney, 11, from Kildare, wearing Irish flag face paint to enjoy the Saint Patrick's Day parade

The crowds watch on as the colourful procession passes through the streets of Dublin

Festive facial hair at the parade in Dublin

Irish women's soccer manager and Grand Parade Marshal Vera Pauw with Diane Caldwell and Paula Gorham, the first female international to score a goal in 1973

Liadain Herriott with Sarah Ryan enjoying the Saint Patricks Day Festival

 

 

See More: Dublin, Patrick Duffy, St Patrick's Day, Vera Pauw

Related

Dallas star Patrick Duffy gets birthday surprise as guest of honour for Dublin St Patrick’s parade
News 4 hours ago

Dallas star Patrick Duffy gets birthday surprise as guest of honour for Dublin St Patrick’s parade

By: Fiona Audley

Rehearsals underway in Dublin as Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen gets Irish premiere
Entertainment 2 weeks ago

Rehearsals underway in Dublin as Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen gets Irish premiere

By: Fiona Audley

Warhol takes centre stage in Dublin gallery
Entertainment 3 weeks ago

Warhol takes centre stage in Dublin gallery

By: Irish Post

Latest

Gang of car thieves jailed after spree of thefts
News 6 minutes ago

Gang of car thieves jailed after spree of thefts

By: Irish Post

Spate of ATM machine thefts ‘strikes heart of community’ in Northern Ireland
News 50 minutes ago

Spate of ATM machine thefts ‘strikes heart of community’ in Northern Ireland

By: Irish Post

Ryan Tubridy confirms departure from Late Late Show after 14 years
News 2 hours ago

Ryan Tubridy confirms departure from Late Late Show after 14 years

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach apologises for ‘intern’ remark in Washington
News 3 hours ago

Taoiseach apologises for ‘intern’ remark in Washington

By: Irish Post

Ruth Kelly has been appointed chair of Water UK
News 3 hours ago

Ruth Kelly has been appointed chair of Water UK

By: Mal Rogers