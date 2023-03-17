PICTURES: St Patrick’s Day parade 2023 gets underway in Dublin

DUBLIN’S St Patrick’s Parade and Festival 2023 is underway in the capital – and it has inclusivity at its heart.
'We are one' is the theme for today's celebrations, which the festival organisers describe as their "most ambitious ever".
“On our national day of cultural celebration, St. Patrick’s Festival invites those across the world to come together to collectively celebrate, share, laugh, perform, participate and remember that ‘Mar a chéile sinn’ (we are one),” they explain.
Dallas actor Patrick Duffy with the Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy enjoying the Saint Patricks Day Festival in Dublin
Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Republic of Ireland Women’s National Football Team manager Vera Pauw are leading the parade as International Guest of Honour and Grand Marshall respectively.
Irish women's soccer manager and Grand Parade Marshal Vera Pauw and Diane Caldwell enjoying the Saint Patricks Day Festival
And thousands have turned out to line the streets as the colourful procession passes.
Scroll down to view the action so far…
The Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe Band with an Irish Wolf Hound in the Saint Patricks Day Festival
Will Whelan (age 3) from Marino, dressed up to enjoy the Saint Patrick's Day parade
Kuldeep Tomar and Arnab Ganguly from India, wearing Irish flag face paint to enjoy the Saint Patrick's Day parade in Dublin
Jayden Delaney, 11, from Kildare, wearing Irish flag face paint to enjoy the Saint Patrick's Day parade
The crowds watch on as the colourful procession passes through the streets of Dublin
Festive facial hair at the parade in Dublin
Irish women's soccer manager and Grand Parade Marshal Vera Pauw with Diane Caldwell and Paula Gorham, the first female international to score a goal in 1973
Liadain Herriott with Sarah Ryan enjoying the Saint Patricks Day Festival
