PICTURES: St Patrick’s Day parade 2023 gets underway in Dublin

DUBLIN’S St Patrick’s Parade and Festival 2023 is underway in the capital – and it has inclusivity at its heart.

'We are one' is the theme for today's celebrations, which the festival organisers describe as their "most ambitious ever".

“On our national day of cultural celebration, St. Patrick’s Festival invites those across the world to come together to collectively celebrate, share, laugh, perform, participate and remember that ‘Mar a chéile sinn’ (we are one),” they explain.

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Republic of Ireland Women’s National Football Team manager Vera Pauw are leading the parade as International Guest of Honour and Grand Marshall respectively.

And thousands have turned out to line the streets as the colourful procession passes.