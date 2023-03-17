Dallas star Patrick Duffy gets birthday surprise as guest of honour for Dublin St Patrick’s parade

DALLAS star Patrick Duffy is in Dublin today as the International Guest of Honour for Ireland’s national St Patrick’s Day parade.

It also happens to the Irish-American’s birthday, which saw the St Patrick's Festival organisers surprise him with a specially made birthday cake while he gave a press conference ahead of today’s main event.

Duffy, whose grandfather emigrated from Ireland to America in the 1920s, most recently visited Ireland in the summer of 2022, with his partner Linda Purl, to trace his own Irish roots in Kilmovee, Co. Mayo.

He claims that throughout his life he has always maintained a deep pride and interest in his Irish heritage.

Born in Townsend, Montana in 1949, the son of tavern owners Marie and Terence Duffy, Duffy got his big break in Man From Atlantis before achieving global success playing Bobby Ewing in the much-loved CBS prime time American soap opera ‘Dallas’.

He will be seen at today’s parade, which kicks off in the Irish capital at 12noon, winding its way from Parnell Square to Kevin St Junction.

Members of the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Football Team will also be there, having been chosen as the Grand Marshal for the 2023 parade.

Team Manager Vera Pauw, experienced defender Diane Caldwell and former international Paula Gorham, will represent the team and lead out the national parade this afternoon.

“The efforts, skill and determination of the Women’s National Football Team has seen them reach their first ever FIFA World Cup Finals taking place later this year in Australia and New Zealand,” the parade and festival organiers confirmed.

“The entire squad reflects the very best of Ireland’s strength, perseverance and sporting achievement and acts as an inspiration for fans young and old across Ireland.”