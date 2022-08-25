Robert Sheehan tipped for film adaptation of Marvel comic

IRISH ACTOR Robert Sheehan has landed a new role in an upcoming film adaptation of a Marvel comic.

Red Sonja, which is not part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, focuses on a fearsome warrior boasting a high degree of skills with a sword.

Sheehan has been tipped to lead the cast, along with Matilda Lutz and Wallis Day, with details of the film's plot being kept under wraps.

Hannah John Kamen had previously been set for the film’s lead role of Red Sonja, though she’s stepped aside due to scheduling conflicts, with Lutz now set to play the titular character. Day will portray her wicked half-sister Annisia, with Sheehan as Draygan.

Solomon Kane's MJ Bassett will direct, with Transparent's Joey Soloway and Tomb Raider's Tasha Huo writing the screenplay.

“I’ve wanted to make a Red Sonja movie since I was a teenager – she has been a powerful presence for me and a character that I have always wanted to bring to the screen with my own voice and vision,” Bassett told Deadline.

“When I met Matilda Lutz, I knew she had all the magic I was looking for and could see the complexity and depth she would bring to Sonja.”

“This has been a long journey from script to screen and we are excited to go into production after assembling the best creative team, an amazing band of up and coming talent and a fun and fantastical world fueled by the Red Sonja IP,” said Millennium Media’s President, Jeffrey Greenstein.

“M.J. is an amazing filmmaker with fantastic vision and Matilda was absolutely brilliant in Revenge that we knew she was right for this role the moment we saw her – making them the perfect duo for Red Sonja."

Sheehan is best known for his role as Klaus in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy alongside Elliot Page and Tom Hopper, among others.

In Ireland, he has had roles in the RTÉ crime drama Love/Hate, while in the UK he has starred in Channel 4's Misfits.