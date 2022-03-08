Rugged GAA players sought as extras for upcoming Liam Neeson flick in Donegal
GAA PLAYERS of all ages are being sought to star in Liam Neeson's next film which is set to be shot in Donegal.

Filming for The Land of Saints and Sinners will begin at the end of this month and last until May, with the action-adventure telling the story of a retired assassin who is forced into a game of cat and mouse with three terrorists.

A call has now been sent out for film extras to take part in scenes featuring a GAA game, however the casting agents are looking for a rugged look.

A spokesperson for movieextras.ie said:

"What we are looking for is 1970s hairstyles (sideburns, moustaches, beards and longer hairstyles all welcome), GAA players, men and women of all ages, good availability (continuity roles will require multiple shoot days!)"

The fishing port of Killybegs and its surrounding areas including Glencolmcille are to be the location for two months of filming, Donegal Daily understands.

The film also stars Belfast-born actor Ciarán Hinds, who most recently starred in RTÉ's crime drama Kin as gang boss Eamon Cunningham. He also appeared yesterday at the Oscar nominees luncheon as he is recognised in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast.

Neeson and Hinds, who are lifelong friends, starred opposite each other in a number of films including John Boorman's Excalibur.

The film is set to be directed by Robert Lorenz who worked with Neeson on the recent box-office hit The Marksman.

