Sinéad Cusack joins cast as hit show People, Places and Things makes West End return

SINÉAD CUSACK has been announced among the cast for the West End return of the hit National Theatre production People, Places and Things.

The Irish actor, who hails from Dalkey in Dublin, joins Wexford woman Denise Gough in the production which opens at the Trafalgar Theatre in May.

Gough returns to the role of Emma, a struggling actress whose life is spinning recklessly out of control, which saw her win an Olivier award in 2016.

When we meet Emma she’s in rehab.

Her first step is to admit that she has a problem, but for Emma, the problem isn’t with her, it’s with everything else.

Gough and Cusack are joined by the likes of Malachi Kirby, Danny Kirrane and Kevin McMonagle in the reprisal of Duncan Macmillan’s play, which is directed by the award-winning Jeremy Herrin.

Gough won ‘Best Actress’ at the 2016 Olivier Awards and at the Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards for her ‘career defining performance’ as Emma in the production at the National Theatre in 2015.

Critics hailed her performance as ‘extraordinary’, ‘ingenious’ and ‘stunning’.

The production transferred to Wyndham's Theatre in March 2016 in London’s West End before transferring to St. Ann’s Warehouse in New York in October 2017.

Set designer Bunny Christie is back on board this year too, and is planning on recreating her 'cabinet-of-curiosities’ stage, which includes on-stage seating.

Originally co-produced by the National Theatre and Headlong, the play runs at the Trafalgar Theatre from May 3 until August 10.

Tickets are on sale from £20.