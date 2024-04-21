Sinéad Cusack and Denise Gough take to London stage as rehearsals underway for People, Places and Things
Entertainment

Sinéad Cusack and Denise Gough take to London stage as rehearsals underway for People, Places and Things

IRISH stars Sinéad Cusack and Denise Hough are back on the boards in London as rehersals get underway for a revival of the award-winning People, Places and Things.

The pair both star in the hit National Theatre production which makes its West End return next month.

Duncan Macmillan’s play, directed by the acclaimed Jeremy Herrin, runs at the Trafalgar Theatre from May 3 until August 10.

Denise Gough in rehearsals for People, Places & Things in the West End (Pic: Marc Brenner)

While Wexford native Gough is reprising her Olivier Award-winning role as Emma, a struggling actress whose life is spinning recklessly out of control, Dubliner Cusack is new to the cast and will be playing the role of Doctor/Therapist/Mum.

Gough and Cusack are joined by the likes of Malachi Kirby, Danny Kirrane and Kevin McMonagle in the reprisal of Duncan Macmillan’s play, which is directed by the award-winning Jeremy Herrin.

Gough won Best Actress at the 2016 Olivier Awards and at the Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards for her ‘career defining performance’ as Emma in the production at the National Theatre in 2015.

Sinéad Cusack in rehearsals for People, Places & Things (Pic: Marc Brenner)

Critics hailed her performance as ‘extraordinary’, ‘ingenious’ and ‘stunning’.

The production transferred to Wyndham's Theatre in March 2016 in London’s West End before transferring to St. Ann’s Warehouse in New York in October 2017.

Set designer Bunny Christie is also back on board for the revival – and plans on recreating her 'cabinet-of-curiosities’ stage, which includes on-stage seating.

Tickets are available now.

