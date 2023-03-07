Singing star Nathan Carter reveals St Patrick’s Day traditions ahead of gigs in Birmingham and London

MUSICAL idol Nathan Carter has been touring Britain since September.

This month the Liverpool-born singer/songwriter, who now lives in Co. Fermanagh, will continue his tour of the country, which culminates with two highly anticipated gigs, one in Birmingham’s Symphony Hall on St Patrick's Day followed by a grand finale on March 19 at the London Palladium.

With both gigs take place during St Patrick’s weekend fans can expect an extra special show with even more "Irish flavour" than his usual performances, the second generation Irishman told The Irish Post this week...

You’ve been on the road since September, how’s the tour going?

It’s been really great getting back on the road throughout the UK.

We’ve just finished some shows in Scotland and are really looking forward to the March shows in England this weekend.

There’s something special about playing Birmingham, as there is such an Irish diaspora there. It’s pretty much like home from home when you play there.

And also playing the London Palladium on a St Patrick’s weekend is pretty special too.

On this weekend we like to give the show a really Irish flavour, which I’m hoping that everyone is going to really enjoy.

After more than a decade making music, do you still enjoy touring?

I absolutely love performing on any stage.

Touring in the UK, especially when you’re living on a tour bus, does bring its challenges, but it’s kind of fun also.

It always helps when you’ve got a really good bunch of lads travelling with you,

I do love it, I wouldn’t swap this career for any other.

Which city is your favourite to play?

Actually, Birmingham and indeed London are probably among my favourite cities.

And of course, I’d have to include Liverpool also on that list too.

You have a huge following in Britain – how does it feel when you're on stage here?

It’s just a fantastic feeling to walk onto a stage to perform to an audience who have spent their hard-earned money buying tickets to come and see the show.

And it’s really great that we have been lucky enough to build up a big audience in Britain.

Being a second generation Irishman, born in Britain, do you still feel the connection with the diaspora community here?

Absolutely, my family connections are very much rooted in Ireland and indeed my grandmother - who still tours with us - was born in Warrenpoint near Newry.

So, I feel a great connection with all things Irish - and I am loving life in County Fermanagh at the moment. I couldn’t be happier.

What can fans expect from your gigs this month?

It’s an action-packed show from start to finish.

We open with support act Claudia Buckley, who is a fantastic entertainer, and then myself and the band take to the stage thereafter.

It’s hopefully a great night for everyone, with a blend of Country, Trad and Folk music as well as big ballads and much more too.

What inspires your music?

I just love to entertain an audience, and when that audience responds in the way that they do, then that’s really inspiring. It’s a two-way situation, I guess.

I believe our live performances have evolved over the years too. When we first went on the road we were, for the most part, playing to dancing audiences throughout Ireland.

Then that evolved into the live concert scene in Ireland, and we then took that concert show to Britain, and thankfully it has worked really well for us and continues to do so.

Do you have any new projects in the pipeline?

I'm really loving what I do at the moment, but I am always up for a new challenge. So watch this space.

March is St Patrick’s month – is it important to you to celebrate Ireland’s national day?

Saint Patrick’s Day is always a special day for the Irish diaspora throughout the world, and I am no different.

There’s something special about the St Patrick’s Day parades that bring lasting memories.

I have been fortunate enough to have been involved in a few parades in the past, and it’s truly a special day for everyone.

Do you have any special St Patrick’s traditions?

I have good memories of sharing a pint with my dad and grandad in the Liverpool Irish Centre on several Saint Patrick’s Days in the past, and also playing a few tunes on the accordion there.

Is there a message you would like to send our readers?

I’d like to wish everyone a great Saint Patrick’s Day. It’s always a great day for the Irish diaspora and I hope this year will be also.

And I hope to see a lot of old and new friends in the Symphony Hall in Birmingham on March 17 and at the London Palladium on March 19.

Nathan Carter’s 2023 UK tour continues from March 11 with dates in Northampton, Aylesbury, Christchurch, Birmingham on St Patrick's Day and a grand finale at the London Palladium on March 19. For tickets click here.