St Patrick’s festival in Birmingham will keep celebrations going despite parade cancellation

BUSINESSES in Birmingham have come together to host a series of St Patrick’s Day events which will keep the celebrations going in the city despite the cancellation of its annual parade.

Following the news earlier this week that the parade would not go ahead in 2025, due to the costs of hosting it, a number of firms across Digbeth have organised an alternative celebration of all things Irish.

The firms will host a series of events over St Patrick’s weekend marking Ireland’s national day – which include cultural activities, live music, food and entertainment.

Bars and venues across Digbeth, known as Birmingham’s Irish Quarter, have signed up to take part in the festival, with one bar announcing 10 days of St Patrick’s themed events.

Independent bar and music venue Nortons Digbeth has confirmed its annual St Patrick’s Festival line-up, exploring Irish culture, community and heritage, will run from March 7 to March 17.

The programme, which features a series of live traditional and contemporary Irish music performances as well as Irish Gaelic classes and an Irish dance showcase, will be launched this year with a Green Tie Ball.

During the festival, revellers can also book a guided Irish whiskey tasting and a ‘Church End Brewery’ beer tasting, and an exclusive Guinness masterclass at Nortons.

Nortons Digbeth will also host a St Patrick’s Day mass in its ‘back room’ venue on March 17.

“Our yearly St Patrick’s Day festival here has become a firm favourite in the Birmingham Irish calendar, welcoming all communities for ten days of varied cultural experiences in a safe and friendly environment,” Nortons Digbeth owner Peter Connolly said.

“Nortons Digbeth is a proud advocate of the city’s Irish Quarter, and we’re thrilled to be joining forces with our bar and venue colleagues across the area to highlight the incredible offering we all work hard year round to deliver, especially over the St Patrick’s period.”

He added: “Our doors are open to all, and we look forward to inviting people to come through our doors, to explore and celebrate Irish culture, heritage, hospitality and identity with us and the partner organisations we work with year round.”

Other hospitality venues taking part in the St Patrick’s festivities in Digbeth include The Anchor, Autobrew, The Big Bull’s Head, Cleary's, The Fountain, Hennessey’s, The Mockingbird Cinema and Bar, The Old Crown, Redcorc and The Spotted Dog