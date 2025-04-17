Irish roots run deep as Páirc festival announces 2025 lineup

The Sharon Shannon Big Band, The Saw Doctors and Nathan Carter top the Birmingham bill celebrating Irish sounds and Midlands heritage

INDEPENDENT Birmingham Irish festival Páirc Summers Series have revealed the lineup for their 2025 August Bank Holiday celebrations August 23 & 24 at the King’s Heath Irish Centre grounds on 205 Wheelers Lane, King's Heath, Birmingham.

The two-day outdoor festival is set to be the biggest celebration of Irish music and culture in the UK.

Headliners include The Sharon Shannon Big Band, The Saw Doctors and Nathan Carter, supported by some of the top names in traditional and Irish folk music.

The 2025 line-up features The Undertones, The High Kings, Tumbling Paddies, Fin Furey, The Young Wolfe Tones and many local Irish bands including The Pogue Traders, The Father Teds, Lampa and One For The Road.

Ciaran Healy, co-owner of the festival said: “We can’t wait to be back at King’s Heath this August Bank Holiday. A big thank you to everyone who has already bought a ticket to the show. We can’t wait for The Saw Doctors to come to Birmingham - this year is shaping up to be a very special edition of Páirc!”

Celebrating the historical link between Birmingham and Ireland, gog-goers will enjoy a range of music, entertainment and activities across the festival’s street food village, Irish dance school, and market stalls (celebrating local makers and traditional Irish produce), plus real ale bars, Guinness on tap, and locally sourced beers.

2025 tickets are on sale on Wednesday, April 23 at 10am in the official line-up pre-sale. All remaining tickets will then go back on sale on Friday, April 25 at 10am.

Payment plans are now on offer for the first time in the festival’s history making it more accessible than ever. These are applicable to weekend packages only from as little as £30 deposit.

Saturday acts

The Saw Doctors

The Undertones

Fin Furey

Ryan McMullan

Pogue Traders

Father Teds

Sunday acts

Sharon Shannon Big Band with special guests Liam Ó Maonlai (Hothouse Flowers), Mundy, Cait O’Riordan and Camille O’Sullivan (The Pogues)

Nathan Carter

The High Kings

Tumbling Paddies

Young Wolfe Tones

Lampa

Páirc Summer Series 2025

August 23 & 24, 2025

205 Wheelers Lane, King's Heath, Birmingham B13 0ST

