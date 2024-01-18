Stars of The Commitments reunite to celebrate iconic Irish film

TWO stars of the hit film The Commitments will reunite in celebration of the Irish cult classic this year.

Released in 1991, the film by Alan Parker, based on the book of the same name by Roddy Doyle, quickly became an international hit.

It told the tale of a group of aspiring musicians from Dublin who put together a soul band with the help of manager Jimmy Rabbitte.

It went on to win a host of awards and launched the careers of many of its stars – such as Angeline Ball, Bronagh Gallagher and Glen Hansard – who went on to achieve further success in roles across the industry.

More than two decades later, The Commitments remains a cult favourite and is widely deemed one of the best films to come out of Ireland.

This September two of its stars will come together to celebrate the film at an event due to be held in Birmingham.

On September 28, Robert Arkins, who played Jimmy Rabbitte, and Dave Finnegan, who played hardman Mickah Wallace, will take part in a special Commitments evening due to be held in Digbeth in Birmingham’s Irish Quarter.

The pair will take part in an audience Q&A whch will be followed by a screening of the film and a musical performance by Finnegan's eight-piece Commitments band.

Arkins will also play a special DJ set on the night, the event organisers have confirmed.

The Commitments – A Celebration of the Irish Saviours of Soul will take place at The Crossing, Digbeth on September 28 from 6.30pm. Tickets are available to purchase here.