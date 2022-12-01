Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood lead tributes to bandmate Christine McVie

STEVIE NICKS and Mick Fleetwood have paid tribute to their bandmate Christine McVie after she passed away following a short illness at the age of 79.

Her family confirmed the star's death yesterday evening, with the band's official Twitter account releasing a statement shortly thereafter.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the band said.

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

"We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we had. She will be so very missed."

Nicks and Fleetwood also took to the social media app to post their own tributes to the musician.

“This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird,’ reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us,” Fleetwood wrote.

“Part of my heart has flown away today… I will miss everything about you Christine McVie.

“Memories abound… they fly to me. Mick Fleetwood.”

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away,” Nicks wrote in a heartfelt post.

“I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait.

“So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so I’m singing it to her now.

“I always knew I would need these words one day… It’s all I can do now.”

She then shared the lyrics to Hallelujah by Haim:

"I had a best friend but she has come to pass

One I wish I could see now

You always remind me that memories will last

These arms reach out

You were there to protect me like a shield

Long hair running with me through the field

Everywhere you've been with me all along."

British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac were founded in London in 1967 and have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups in history.

They became one of the best-known rock bands of the 1970s and 80s, comprising Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, as well as Lindsey Buckingham and Nicks.