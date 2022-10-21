Taylor Swift makes reference to Co Wicklow in newly released album
Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes reference to Co Wicklow in newly released album

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

POP SINGER Taylor Swift has released her tenth studio album, with one of the songs featured on it referencing a trip she made to Wicklow last year.

Swift announced the new album, Midnights, at the end of August, describing it as the stories of "13 sleepless nights" scattered throughout her life.

It was released last night at midnight, with a surprise 3am Edition being released this morning featuring seven more songs that didn't make the final cut.

The penultimate track on the album, called Sweet Nothing, describes a trip she made to Wicklow in July 2021.

The opening verse references a pebble that she picked up in the county:

 

"I spy with my little tired

eye

Tiny as a firefly, a

pebble

That we picked up last

July

Down deep inside your pocket

We almost forgot it

Does it ever miss

Wicklow sometimes?

Ooh Ooh"

 

Link to YouTube video of the song:

https://www.youtube.com/watch v=Qa57JTsrqoM&feature=emb_title

 

During the semi-acoustic ballad, Swift adds: "Outside they're push and shoving / You’re in the kitchen humming."

The album also gives an insight into the singer's relationship with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whose Irish connection stems from starring in the TV adaptation of Irish writer Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends.

The 32-year-old hitmaker was last year pictured on a Donegal beach while filming for the series was underway in Northern Ireland.

Overall, the new album breaks away from her previous two folk-inspired albums Folklore and Evermore, and leans more into electronic and synth-pop.

Those who feature on the album include Zoe Kravitz, daughter of Lenny Kravitz, Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Ray.

Donegal, Taylor Swift, Wicklow

