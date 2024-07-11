Ten Minutes with composer and pianist Gerard O’Donnell

Gerard O’Donnell is a composer and classically trained concert pianist. The inimitable tradition of Irish story-telling is significantly present in his compositions. As such his music is at times minimalist, at others highly lyrical, fusing classical elegance with pagan fervour.

What are you up to?

Right now I’m working on developing an album which is rather conceptual in terms of structure. It’s a mixture of instrumental pieces and some dark and stark folk songs. In its entirety, it tells an original story which I’ve written, however I want each piece to have standalone strength too. Some of it is out there streaming right now and hopefully I’ll have it completed by Christmas.

Apart from that I’m planning my holidays.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Everything by Florence and the Machine to Sinéad O’Connor to Rachmaninov and at the moment I’m really taken by Caleb Arredondo, the saxophonist. I’m able to connect with the message within almost all types of music and even if it’s not within the radar of what I normally listen to, I think we have a human responsibility to listen. Right now if you forced me to pick one, it would be Melin Wynt by King Creosote.

Which musician has most influenced you?

Probably Tori Amos...her lyrics, vocals, the way she injects the piano with who she is at any given moment and also how she has managed her development as an artist.

How did you get started in music?

My parents sent me to piano lessons from a very young age. I come from a family of ten children and when each one of us came of age we started our own musical journey. We went through so many piano teachers but settled on a true maestro in Letterkenny called Derek Fleming. From there I went to the Royal Irish Academy of Music and graduated from Trinity with a degree in music.

Where are you from in Ireland, and what are your roots?

I’m from a village in Donegal called Milford.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Everything from The Prodigy to Prokofiev.

Pantomime or opera?

I’d have to say opera simply because I’m not familiar with any pantomimes, but you’ve planted an idea in my head...

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Friday nights in An Stad Café, Rathmullan in Donegal.

What would be your motto?

Do a lot of some things, a little of less, but mostly say yes.

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

Martin Hayes. Although neither of these giants needs my plug, I love The Gloaming and Mozart gets enough mention #supportuswhilewelive

Which living person do you most admire?

I know I’m going to sound like my namesake if I say “my mammy”...she knows. I also admire my boss Elena Florez. Both are outstanding people in every respect.

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

Bambie Thug. Perfect. I adore them.

If you weren’t a musician what other job would you be really good at?

I love teaching and I’m actually head of English Lit at Madrid College.

What's the best piece of advice you've been given this year?

“Share.”

Have you a favourite line from a song?

"I took the stars from my eyes and then I made a map

And knew that somehow I could find my way back

And I heard your heart beating, you were in the darkness too

So I stayed in the darkness with you" Cosmic Love, by Florence and the Machine

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

I know it sounds obvious, but my piano. It carries so much of my personality and expression I can’t consider it inanimate. So I’ll offer up my headphones.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

I live in Madrid at the moment. Apart from being an amazing city which has so far managed to hang onto its uniqueness and escape becoming yet another generic hell, it’s well connected so I can get anywhere easily.

. . . . and the worst?

I love the summer in Madrid but the heat has been climbing steadily and scarily over the past few Julys making it very difficult to operate.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

That to be able to value silence is a privilege. Have patience with those who can’t.

What do you believe in?

The healing power of stew.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Paella.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My husband Aitor. He’s awesome.