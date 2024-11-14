Murder mystery set around an Irish bog will air this weekend

A NEW crime drama set around an Irish bog will air on the BBC this weekend.

Crá is a murder mystery set in a remote Irish village which is focused on the discovery of the body of a local woman buried in a bog.

Filmed in Donegal, the six-part offering stars Dónall Ó Héalai and Young Offenders star Alex Murphy as well as newcomer Hannah Brady.

After Garda Barry Roche, played by Murphy, finds the body , Garda Conall Ó Súilleabháin, played by Ó Héalai, discovers it is his mother, who has been missing for 15 years.

He is forbidden from working on the case, but is drawn into the investigation by a determined young journalist Ciara-Kate (Hannah Brady), who is using her true-crime podcast to expose the village's deepest secrets.

The Irish language series has been produced by Fíbín Media and Zoogon Ltd for BBC Gaeilge and TG4, with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, Screen Ireland, Coimisiún na Meán, Gréasán na Meán Skillnet and distributors About Premium Content (APC).

It comes with English subtitles and will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Northern Ireland on Sunday, November 17.

The full series will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after episode one airs this weekend.