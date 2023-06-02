Ten Minutes with Colin O'Shea

Irish singer songwriter Colin O’Shea launched his debut album Scars and Tones to critical acclaim back in 2017. The Ballyfermot Rock School graduate received high praise and flattering comparisons to Tom Waits, Bruce Springsteen, Nick Cave, Bob Dylan and U2. His highly anticipated sophomore album Bright Yellow Shiny Gold will be released next month on July 7, 2023.

What are you up to?

Doing a lot of prep and rehearsal ahead of the launch of my second album. It's called Bright Yellow Shiny Gold

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Unchained Melody — orchestral version by Maurice Jarre.

Which musician has most influenced you?

The Beatles

Who would be in your ideal band?

Ringo Starr on drums, Eric Clapton on lead guitar, Bruce Springsteen on rhythm, James Jameson or Paul McCartney on bass, Freddie Mercury and Lady Gaga sharing vocals

How did you get started in music?

As young as 9 or 10, I was always making up songs. I started writing them down about the age of 12 and bought a guitar but it wasn't until I bought my first keyboard at age 14, that things started to develop and I became obsessed with songwriting.

Where are you from in Ireland?

I'm from Dublin. My mother is from Templemore in Tipperary and my father from Kells, Meath. So I guess I'm a mixed breed.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Inhaler, Dermot Kennedy, Hozier, Leon Bridges.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Glengarriff, West Cork.

What would be your motto?

Get busy living, time is ticking.

Which living person do you most admire?

Paul McCartney. They guy is still creating great music and still going strong.

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

Michael Fassbender.

Bowie or Beyoncé?

Bowie.

If you weren’t a musician what other job would you be really good at?

Criminal psychologist.

If you were told musicians were no longer welcome in Ireland, where would you go?

Berlin.

What's the best piece of advice you've been given this year?

Find your tribe.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My upright piano.

Who is the one person you'll thank when you get a Grammy?

My wife Rachel. She's been my biggest supporter.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

I'm close to friends.

. . . . and the worst?

I'm close to trouble too!

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Time passes quickly, make the most of it and don't dilly dally.

What gives you the greatest laugh?

A really good impersonator.

What do you believe in?

Good food is the way to anyone's heart and good wine can open those hearts.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Starry Night by Van Gogh.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

Rachel, my wife.