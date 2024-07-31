Ten Minutes with Gráinne Hunt

MONAGHAN singer songwriter has been described as ‘the Irish Joni’. Her material delves into personal experiences, evoking a range of emotions.

Grainne has shared the stage with Glen Hansard and U2 and has opened for Gladys Knight.

She spends her time touring Europe, the UK and the US and returns to the England this month.

Gráinne found time to answer our questions . . . . . . . .

What are you up to?

I'm currently sitting in Southampton airport waiting for a flight home after a couple of shows in England. I'm getting ready for a return to England to play some shows later this month. Generally I feel like I'm in a constant hustle between gig and music admin, trying to find time to be creative!

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

This changes regularly enough - but lately, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real's Find Yourself - it's got it all, it's even got some Lady Gaga in there!

Which musician has most influenced you?

I always say I had a sheltered musical childhood, and didn't listen to a lot of music outside Irish folk and ballads till I went to university — so actually the musicians that have influenced me most were the ones I studied music with at university. They introduced me to so, so many new things that I had never listened to before: Joni Mitchell, Billie Holiday, Tom Waits. It was at this time too I discovered a whole host of Irish music: The Frames, Damien Rice, BellX1, Mundy, Paddy Casey - and many more!

How did you get started in music?

I always knew that I would sing, and was in a few bands in my 20s and did lots of open mic nights, but hadn't started writing anything. At 30 I realised that I would have to actively do something about it, so I quit my full time job and got a part-time job and started doing some backing vocal work.

This led to people asking me what I was doing and when / where they could hear my stuff. I got booked for a female performers festival in Wales and began writing for that, and was then approached by another Irish songwriter to do some co-writing (James Cramer from Tupelo), and he really started a fire in me. We wrote together and he encouraged me to get recording and move things along - and I released my first record as a result of that in 2015.

Where are you from?

Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, but I'm living in Kilcock, Co. Kildare.

Have you a favourite all-time singer?

I put so much weight into strong vocals - so am drawn to the likes of big singers like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Whitney Houston and then more up and coming voices like Olive Klug, Irish voices like Foy Vance, Declan O'Rourke and of course, Glen Hansard.

As a musician, songwriter and singer though - Joni Mitchell is my top-of-every-list!

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Jade bird, Lucius, Lucy Dacus, Tyler Childers, Jake Wesley Rogers, Cmat, May Ereleine, Olive Klug, Lake Street Dive, Sara Bareilles, Please Ask for Paul, Sarah Jarosz, Foy Vance.....

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

I'm a massive fan of Donegal, and try and get up there at least once a year.

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?

Over Covid, I took part in a book club that did The Artist's Way by Julia Cameron. It's a 12-week journey into your creativity and it really opened up my creativity and meant that I had a very productive couple of years.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

Authenticity!

What’s the worst advice you’ve ever been given?

I think the worst advice I've ever been given is no advice. When asking about things and people within the industry, people can be gatekeepy and I think that's a terrible way to be. It can mean you end up working with someone terrible or end up not getting an opportunity that you deserve. I think we musicians, especially female identifying, queer folk, we need to look out for each other and share information!

Have you a favourite quote from a song?

Joni Mitchell is an incredible songwriter and her lines are all amazing but ' I could drink a case of you, and still be on my feet' is such a fantastically deep and beautiful line!

What books are on your bedside table at the minute?

Many! I'm reading Ruth and Pen by Emilie Pine, I've just finished the 4th book from Richard Osman's Thursday Mirder Club series and the Year of the Locust (Terry Hayes). On the to-be-read pile is The Art of Asking (Amanda Palmer), Cursed Bread (Sophie Mackintosh), Wabi Sabi (Beth Kempton), Manifest (Rosie Nafousi).

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My guitar(s)

What’s best thing about where you live?

The village I live in is the perfect distance from Dublin to get in there when you need to, but also not be in there all the time!

. . . . and the worst?

The public transport systems are not the best!

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Never make assumptions and as you never know what someone is going through and how that affects their actions, be kind.

What do you believe in?

That music and art is what sustains us all - whether we're scrolling on TikTok, watching movies, going to gigs - it's art that keeps us all going.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Another overwhelming one - but I think the Joni Jam at Newport Folk Fest in 2022 is a once in a lifetime performance that brings me to tears thinking about it. Her coming back, with the help of Brandi Carlile, and performing with all of those incredible musicians, is awe inspiring.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My girlfriend, Jules - she was a really unexpected and amazing surprise in my life!

Upcoming British gigs

August 15 - The Old Stables, Cricklade

August 16 - The Drawing Room, Chesham

August 18 - Green Note, Camden, London

(ticket details on grainnehunt.com)