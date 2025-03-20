Ten minutes with Tara Howley

TARA HOWLEY, multi-Instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, dancer, actor and composer Tara Howley from Kilfenora, Co. Clare, plays Nora in Dockers which comes to The Ambassador Theatre Dublin for a limited run only from Tuesday, April 8 to Saturday, April 12, 2025.

A multi-award winning artist with a background in classical and traditional music, Tara plays eight instruments including uilleann pipes, fiddle, whistle, concertina and more.

Dockers is a musical narrative of Dublin docks, its people, and its places — with laughs, craic, tears and powerful new and original ballads.

Written by George Murphy and Gary Brown, it features new material by internationally acclaimed singer songwriter Damien Dempsey.

Tara found time to answer our questions

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

There’s a live version of Bridge Over Troubled Water on YouTube by John Legend and that song always gives me shivers.

Which musician has most influenced you?

My teacher Blackie O’Connell had a big influence on me and also Stevie Wonder. He’s not an uilleann piper but I listen to his music every week.

What are your roots?

I was raised in Kilfenora in north county Clare. I grew up in a household of Irish traditional music so my roots definitely are Irish trad music, song and set dancing. My parents used to teach set dancing in our house so I never remember a day where there wasn’t a tune played, a song sang or a dance danced!

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

County Clare. I know I’m biased because it’s where I live but I love it so much, the people, the food, the views, definitely give it a visit if you’re looking for a nice break away.

What would you say has been your proudest moment on stage?

My first headline gig with my band in Whelan’s main stage. I loved performing with Riverdance, and had many proud moments on stage, but Whelan’s was somewhere I always dreamed of headlining. There were Clare flags in the audience and a bus from Clare came up — and even talking about it now I’m smiling. I sang a song I wrote for my parents and I just about held it together until after the song. A highlight for sure.

Who made your pipes?

A man called Cillian O’Brian from County Kerry.

You will know the meme that says it takes 21 years to master the pipes: seven to learn, seven to practise, seven to play — how did you manage to do it?

I think I could still do with another 21 to be honest!!

What has been your favourite venue?

The 3Arena & Radio City Music Hall.

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?

The Secret - by Rhonda Byrne. It taught me to practise gratitude every day and it changed how I see a lot of things in my life.

Which living person do you most admire?

Taylor Swift - she is not only a phenomenal song writer but her ethos, her dedication throughout her career and how her shows are an inspiration to any artist especially female artists! She’s a powerhouse. I hope to collab with her one day, who knows she might like some uilleann pipes on one of her songs!

Which trait in others do you most admire?

Kindness and loyalty.

What would be your motto?

Keep your head up and always face the music. Some of the best days of our lives haven’t happened yet!!

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

From my granny – “Stay positive in life, look forward and don’t be looking back”. She passed away recently and she always gave such good advice. RIP Teasie McCormack.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My two teddies - (they’re egg teddies) and they’re called Eggward and Quiche-a.

What’s best thing about where you live?

The beach and the tranquillity.

. . . . and the worst?

The slurry in the summer time!!

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

That not everyone is going to be happy for your success, but not to dwell on them. You’re never going to be able to keep everyone happy but once you are true to who you are, and you’re a decent person - live and let live.

What do you believe in?

Karma.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

The pyramids in Egypt, I only learned about them properly a few months ago. Read up about them, they are incredible.

Dockers is being staged at The Ambassador Theatre Dublin April 8-12

details