The best festive entertainment with an Irish edge on offer this Christmas…

TELEVISION and radio fans are in for a treat this month as a host of new dramas, festive specials and documentaries are on offer over the holidays.

From a Doctor Who special featuring everyone’s favourite Derry Girl, to a chilling Christmas tale led by a rising star, some of Ireland’s best-known and most-loved stars will be on our screens and airwaves.

Here’s our top picks for the days ahead…

Sunday, December 22

A Christmas Carol: The Read with Anne-Marie Duff

BBC Four, 7.45pm

Anne-Marie Duff takes us on a spirited journey through Victorian London with Charles Dickens’ timeless seasonal classic.

Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.

But can their ghostly interventions transform Scrooge into a better man and make him fall in love with Christmas?

Filmed in Manchester, The Read: A Christmas Carol is an intimate narration of the much-loved short story by Bafta-winner Duff, whose parents hail from counties Donegal and Meath.

The actor, who stars in Sharon Horgan’s hit Irish series Bad Sisters, brings to life Bob Cratchet and his loving family along with party-loving Fezziwig and the well-meaning ghouls.

Monday, December 23

Do They Know It’s Christmas?: The Song That Changed The World

BBC Radio 2, 9pm

This one hour radio documentary, presented by Zoe Ball tells the story of Band Aid’s cDo They Know It’s Christmas?, which is the world’s most successful charity record.

Coordinated by Irish rocker Bob Geldof, it was first released on December 7, 1984, it was an era-defining call to action that proved the power of pop music as a force for change.

Featuring the biggest pop stars in the UK at the time, the song raised millions of pounds for aid charities fighting famine in Ethiopia. The reaction to the song was so great that the Band Aid legacy continued as several more versions were recorded in the decades that followed, and the song continues to raise millions of pounds every year to provide emergency aid and fund long-term development projects in Africa.

The programme tells the story of Band Aid’s potent legacy, with contributions from producers Midge Ure, Trevor Horn, Nigel Godrich, Paul Epworth and Pete Waterman, along with Geldof and those who have participated in the versions recorded in the last forty years.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Young Again: Pete Doherty

Radio 4, 9am

Kirsty Young asks the rock star Pete Doherty what advice he would give his younger self. Doherty, whose grandfather hailed from Ireland, became famous in the 2000s with The Libertines, the band he formed and fronted alongside fellow singer and guitarist Carl Barât.

He became notorious as his own drug addictions led to break ups with the band and numerous arrests.

Talking to Young, he reflects on a childhood spent moving around the world following his father's postings in the British Army, the beginnings of The Libertines, the lows of addiction, and the family life he now lives in France.

White Christmas

BBC Two, 2.45pm

This Christmas classic film, featuring none other than the musical icon Bing Crosby, sees two army buddies who have become entertainers travel to a Vermont ski resort for a well-earned rest.

On arrival, they find the resort, run by their old army commander, in need of a helping hand.

There's only one answer - put on a show!

American actor Crosby, whose ancestors hailed from west Cork, stars alongside Danny Kate and Rosemary Cooney in this festive film, which boasts a memorable score by Irving Berlin.

A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone

BBC Two, 10.15pm

Mark Gatiss brings E. Nesbit’s chilling short story Man-Size in Marble back to life in his seventh Ghost Story for Christmas.

In her final days, author Edith Nesbit recounts the chilling tale of newlywed Victorians Jack and Laura.

The couple are settling into a small cottage in a quiet village when their idyll is overshadowed by the superstitious warnings of their housekeeper, Mrs Dorman, and the legend of the village church’s tomb effigies - a pair of marble knights who are said to rise from their slabs on Christmas Eve.

Jack dismisses this is as mere folklore. But as the fateful night draws near, he feels drawn to the church, leaving Laura at home, all alone.

The drama stars up-and-coming Cork-born actor Éanna Hardwicke as Jack Lorimer; Phoebe Horn as Laura Lorimer and Celia Imrie as Edith Nesbit.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

BBC One, 3.55pm

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special returns on Christmas Day.

The ballroom will once again be transformed into a magical winter wonderland, so expect festive cheer, jingle bells, mistletoe madness, bedazzling baubles and six celebrities all hoping to be crowned the Strictly Christmas Champion 2024.

This year’s line-up includes Irish podcaster and model Vogue Williams.

The Dubliner, who is now based in London, is up against Eastenders’ Tamzin Outhwaite, Drag Race star Tayce, Gladiator star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, comedian Josh Widdicombe and racing car driver Billy Monger for the top dancer title.

Each of the six couples will perform a festive fuelled routine in the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting studio audience.

But who will emerge the star of the evening, and lift the sought after Christmas trophy?

Doctor Who: Joy to the World

BBC One, 5.10pm

The Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, returns this Christmas for a time-hopping trip through the history of Earth.

The Christmas Day episode introduces Joy, played by Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, who checks into a London hotel in 2024, only to discover that her quiet stay is anything but ordinary.

When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

Joining Gatwa and Coughlan is a cast of exciting guest stars, including Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris as Melnak, Joel Fry as Trev, Peter Benedict as Basil, Julia Watson as Hilda, and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia.

Mrs Brown’s Boys: The Not-So-Grumpy Christmas

BBC One, 11.05pm

It’s Christmas in Finglas again and Agnes is failing to convince the gang she’s not grumpy.

Meanwhile Cathy pulls the Finglas community together in support of a festive good cause and Buster sources a sustainable tree.

Boxing Day

Festive Pottery Throwdown

Channel 4, 9pm

The Festive Pottery Throw Down returns on Boxing Day with Cork comedian, actor and presenter Siobhán McSweeney at the helm.

The show will feature four celebrity contestants, comedian Babatunde Aleshe, actor Tom Rosenthal, TV presenter Rachel Riley, and singer and actor Martin Kemp.

The contestants will compete in two pottery challenges set by judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller.

Saturday, December 28

Wheel of Fortune Celebrity Christmas Special

ITV, 7pm

Wheel of Fortune returned to our screens last year with Bafta-winning Cork man Graham Norton as its host.

In 2024 it was recommissioned for a second series, which includes a Celebrity Christmas Special that hits our screens on December 28.

Since ITV brought the iconic gameshow back it has reached over 16 million viewers and has been streamed 3 million times.

Norton is excited to get cracking on the second series he said.

“I’m thrilled we are coming back for a second series to challenge more contestants to solve more word puzzles and hopefully they come away with even more cash,” he said.

“It’s a game of skill and luck, so you just never know which way it will go and I’m excited to see who can hold their nerve against the wheel.”

Sunday, December 29

The Split: Barcelona

BBC One, 9pm

Abi Morgan’s hit legal drama The Split, which features second generation Irishman Stephen Mangan, returns to BBC One this Christmas for a very special Spanish extravaganza set over one sun-soaked weekend.

The two-part special explores the themes of love, legacy, and modern marriage, through a sparkling cast of characters that audiences know and love.

Two years on from the third and final series, formidable family lawyer Hannah Defoe (Nicola Walker) and her family are back and have gathered for a beautiful wedding at a magnificent vineyard, nestled in Catalonia’s wine region.

The weekend will introduce audiences to a host of new characters, including Toby Stephens as Archie Moore, and glamorous hosts Alvaro (Manu Fullola) and Valentina (Romina Cocca).

Fans of The Split will also be reunited with returning cast including Mangan, Nicola Walker, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, Ian McElhinney, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Elizabeth Roberts and Alex Guersman.

The second part airs on Monday, December 30 at 9pm.

Monday, December 30

Radio 2 All Stars

9pm

A three-part series sees Dermot O’Leary chatting to fellow DJs about the path which led them to a career in radio.

Monday 30 December, Wednesday 1 January and Thursday 2 January, 9-10pm

Three episodes feature Dermot O'Leary chatting to fellow DJs about the varying paths that have led them to Radio 2.

In episode one, the second generation Irishman talks to Gary Davies, a former Top of the Pops presenter who was a Radio One for more than a decade.

Davies reveals his way in to Radio 1 in the 80s was all down to puffer jackets.

O’Leary also talks to Michelle Visage about her first job as a hot oil wrestling compere in NYC, and Rob Beckett who reveals how bees helped him get a job at the BBC.

Two further episodes follow on January 1 and 2, where O’Leary talks to Paul Gambacinni, Scott Mills, Mark Goodier and Angela Griffin, among others.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Graham Norton’s New Year’s Eve Show

BBC One, 10.25pm

Everyone’s favourite Irish television presenter brings his Bafta Award-winning chat show back for its traditional New Year’s Eve edition this month.

Sparkling chat, jokes and music as Graham and a sofa of star guests take a look back at the events of 2024.

Joining Graham for the celebrations are Robbie Williams, Rami Malek, Motsi Mabuse, John Bishop, with more guests yet to be confirmed.

Williams is also set to give a special live performance on the night and there will of course be end-of-year stories from members of the audience in the world-famous Big Red Chair.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Woman’s Hour

Radio 4, 10am

Dubliner Nuala McGovern became the host of Women’s Hour in May.

She was no stranger to fans of the show, having covered the maternity leave of former presenter Emma Bartnett in 2023, and she continues to host the popular programme from Monday to Wednesday mornings each week.

The Irishwoman will lead proceedings on New Year’s Day too, where she will be donning her hiking boots to trek through the countryside with a group of listeners who find friendship and support through their walks.

In the process, McGovern discovers why walking is so important for women at all stages of life and experiences the sense of community it can bring, as well as why it can be a good solo activity.

During the show she talks to experts about the physical and mental health benefits of stomping the streets, fields or hills and gets advice on what we can all do to get ouurselves outside more.

McGovern will also highlight famous wandering women throughout history.

SAS Rogue Heroes

BBC One, 9pm

Steven Knight’s hit BBC drama SAS Rogue Heroes returns for a second series which is set in

Spring, 1943.

In this installment Northern Irishman Paddy Mayne, played by Irish actor Jack O’Connell, takes control of the SAS following David Stirling’s (Connor Swindells) capture, as attention turns from the conflict in North Africa to mainland Europe.

But GHQ have cast doubt over the future of the regiment, while the creation of a second unit and an influx of new arrivals make things even more difficult for the men.

Can they prove that the SAS remains essential to the war, wherever it may lead them?

Based on Ben McIntyre’s book of the same name, series two also stars Sofia Boutella, Gwilym Lee, Dominic West, and Theo Barklem Biggs.

Mrs Brown’s Boys: B&B Blues

BBC One,10.30pm

Agnes turns her spare room into a bed and breakfast but there’s an escaped dangerous criminal on the loose in Finglas.

What could possibly go wrong in this action-packed festive special?

The New Year’s episode also features special guest, the Welsh actor Steve Spiers.