Thousands of music fans welcome return of Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Action on the main stage (PICS: Gerry Molumby)

BLESSED with late summer warm weather the Shrewsbury Folk Festival recently returned with a vengeance.

The 2020 offering was cancelled due to the pandemic, but the event was back with a bang over the weekend of Augst 27-30, 2021.

(PICTURES; Gerry Molumby)

Numerous camps and caravans were set up around the various stages to get the best views for the event.

Usually held in a series of large marquees, for 2021 the whole of Shrewsbury Festival Showground went al fresco, with the Covid-19 pandemic in mind.

Action on the main stage

An open-air village was created, with music workshop tents, shopping, children’s art and play areas.

A host of Morris dancing displays were on offer as well as a choice of worldwide cuisine and drinks.

Fun of the Festival

There was great atmosphere across the event, but one of the performers who courted particular attention was Edwina Hayes, Dublin-born, but a proud Lancashire Lass.

Her mum Margaret, nee Sweeney, is her greatest fan and also her booking agent.

A self-taught guitar artist, with a great Victoria Wood-like sense of humour, she kept the gags flowing between her songs, many of which are written by herself.

Highly regarded amongst her peers Hayes has been asked to tour with Van Morrison, Joules Holland, Nanci Griffith, and Barbara Dixon.

Multi talented trio instrumentalist and brilliant vocalist and mandolin player Polly Bolton

The return of the Shrewsbury Folk Festival was a slick, clean friendly festival with volunteers and staff being instinctively courteous and friendly.

Bring on Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2022.

See More: Shrewsbury Folk Festival

