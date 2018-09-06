‘A trailblazer’ – Tributes pour in for Burt Reynolds after Smokey and the Bandit star passes away

LEGENDARY actor Burt Reynolds, star of movies including Smokey and the Bandit and Deliverance, has passed away at the age of 82.

Reynolds, who moved into acting after injuries curtailed a career in American football, was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in 1997 film Boogie Nights.

The star died on Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, his manager, Erik Kritzer, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) 6 September 2018

Despite a lack of critical acclaim during his career, Reynolds was the highest-grossing Hollywood star every year between 1977 and 1982.

A running back, he put his sporting experience to use on the screen in the films The Longest Yard (AKA The Mean Machine) (1974) and Semi-Tough (1977), as well as the sitcom Evening Shade.

A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD , I said that’s… https://t.co/zlAEfpAiaP — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) 6 September 2018

The latter role, in which he played an ex-pro who returns to his hometown to coach the high school football team, earned him two Prime Time Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and a People’s Choice Award for best actor.

However many will remember him for the iconic role of Bo Darville in Smokey and the Bandit (1977), in which he has to deliver a trailer full of beer over state lines.

He starred in the critically acclaimed John Boorman thriller Deliverance in 1972, but it would be 25 years later before he would receive his one and only Oscar nomination for playing pornographic filmmaker Jack Horner in Boogie Nights.

Tributes flooded in for Reynolds from fans and fellow actors, as well as his co-stars.

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) 6 September 2018

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) 6 September 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) 6 September 2018

No way! Burt Reynolds was a childhood hero of mine. We even paid homage to him in Max & Paddy. RIP a true Hollywood legend. Deliverance, Smokey & The Bandit, Gator, Mean Machine, Cannonball Run, Boogie Nights etc, etc. #RIPBurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/c8EYSLkNb1 — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) 6 September 2018

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) 6 September 2018

RIP #burtreynolds ... one of the last icons in Hollywood! — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) 6 September 2018

I will never forget our dinners,laughs & gems you dropped. Meeting you was one of the greater joys of my adult life & artistic career. You were the “Man” then, now & forever in my book. 10-4 Bandit ,you’ve got nothing but open road now - love, WS. the Student. #burtreynolds 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/uhdAGjtH8H — WS (@wesleysnipes) 6 September 2018