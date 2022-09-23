Westival, Ireland's west of Ireland festival, announces programme of events

WESTIVAL, a prominent festival in the west of Ireland, has announced its programme of events for 2022.

Taking place in Westport, Co Mayo, this year’s theme, Direction - Forward (a term coined by friend of the festival, FELISPEAKS) is symbolic of a re-energised community and the return to live events, post-Covid.

The theme also touches on an exciting new era for festival programmers, in an increasingly diverse music and arts scene in Ireland.

Organisers are inviting visitors to the beautiful town to experience this legacy arts festival which has, for decades, been driven by an inclusive and passionate community of creatives and volunteers.

Chair of Westival Board, Eugene Dowd spoke about this year’s festival saying:

"Westival has a legacy of almost 50 years. During this time, community organisers have steadily built a unique offering here in the town of Westport; a celebration of creativity and art in a very special part of the world.

"We are so proud to be bringing together our team of both established and new faces, a collaboration that will drive our Direction - Forward for years to come… We hope people will come and try something new – “always welcome!"

Festival Manager, Sarah Byrne said;

"I’m delighted to have joined Westival as festival manager this year. As a recent blow-in to the town, and performer myself, it’s a joy to bring a diverse programme of incredible musicians and artists to Westport, and build on the amazing work done by the Westival team & community."

This year promises to be one of the most exciting to date, with musical highlights from Camille O’Sullivan, Elaine Mai and friends, Houseplants, Michael Gallen, Patrick Dexter, Bourgeois + Maurice, Brian Lennon, and I Have A Tribe, among others.

Other community based happenings include: a performance by the community choir, writers events, art and music workshops and readings; all representative of the brilliant sense of community and friendship that exists in Westport – this truly will be a festival for all.

Events will happen in venues around the town of Westport. All events will be ticketed and are available to book online from today.

For a full list of events and programming, and to buy tickets, visit www.westival.ie