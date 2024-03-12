‘What a year!’ Jazzy becomes first female Irish dance artist to go diamond

RISING star Jazzy has become the first female Irish dance artist to secure diamond status for her chart-topping debut single Giving Me.

The Dubliner released the track in 2023.

It went to number one in the Irish music charts, making her the first Irish woman to achieve that accolade in over 14 years.

The star was so chuffed with that achievement that she bought everyone a drink in the pub when she got the news.

Prior to that, the last time an Irish woman topped the chart was in March 2009, when Julie Anne Dineen’s Do You Believe took the top spot.

The song, which hit the top 3 in the UK charts – and was named the biggest UK debut single of last year – has just become diamond-certified in Ireland.

Diamond status is the highest level of certification a track can get, ranking above gold and platinum.

But this is familiar territory for Jazzy, who featured on a track by Belters Only which achieved the same feat in January of this year.

The Dublin-baseed DJ duo’s Make Me Feel Good ft. Jazzy became the first Irish dance act ever to receive a diamond certification at the start of the year.

Jazzy now becomes the first female to reach this peak.

To date, Giving Me has amassed over 650+ million streams globally.

Over the past week Jazzy won the RTE Choice Music Prize for Irish Artist of the Year and Irish Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

She has also been nominated for International Song of the Year at the Brit Awards 2024.

"This day one year ago I released Giving Me... and now it's gone diamond,” Jazzy said.

“What a year it's been,” she added, before thanking her fans for their ongoing support for her music.

“I know I'm always saying it but I can't thank all of yous enough for all of the love and support on this song,” she said.