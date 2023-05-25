WATCH: Jazzy buys round of drinks for everyone in pub after single reaches number one in Ireland

SINGER Jazzy has celebrated topping the singles chart in Ireland by buying a round of drinks for everyone in the pub after she got the news.

The Dubliner’s first single Giving Me made history this week when it hit number one in the Irish charts – marking the first time a female artist has claimed the position in 14 years.

Toasting her success, while in a pub, the singer announced to punters: “I just wanted to tell you that my first single went number one in Ireland today and I just wanted to buy yous all a drink.”

Wrapped in the Irish flag, the Dublin born DJ then had a dance with delighted fellow pub-goers who clinked glasses with the Irish star as they toasted her success.

Giving Me has been in Ireland’s top ten for nine weeks, but only hit the number on May 20, knocking Miracle by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding into the number two spot.

The last time an Irish woman topped the chart was in March 2009, when Julie Anne Dineen’s Do You Believe took the top spot.

Jazzy’s achievement follows her success last week, when she became the first Irish female artist to hit number one on the Spotify Ireland Top 50 Chart since the platform launched there in 2012.

Since Giving Me was released in March, Jazzy has been busy in her studio making more music, she revealed to The Irish Post in an interview earlier this month.

She also confirmed that her life motto is “live in the now”.