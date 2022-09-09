IN PICTURES: the Queen's visit to Ireland in 2011

It was the first visit by a reigning British monarch to the area that is now the Republic of Ireland since the 1911 tour by Elizabeth's grandfather King George V, when the entire island of Ireland was still part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

While there, she visited the Guinness Storehouse, Government Buildings, and the National War Memorial Gardens, among other places, and a state dinner was held at Dublin Castle.

While the visit was hailed as a success, there were protestors and demonstrations from some.

For the full text of the speech she delivered at the dinner, click here.

Here, we look at the visit through photos of the Queen, her husband Philip, as well as some of the protestors.