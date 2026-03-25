Harvey Vale reveals pride at Ireland call-up for Czechia World Cup play-off

HARVEY VALE has revealed his pride at receiving a call-up to Ireland's squad for their World Cup play-off semi-final against Czechia.

The 22-year-old former England youth international was a surprise inclusion when Heimir Hallgrimsson announced his squad last week.

However, the QPR midfielder, who got his Irish citizenship several years ago, said his call-up was a proud moment for him and his family.

"I'm delighted, I'm so, so proud," he said ahead of Thursday's game.

"I found out this time last week and I was so happy, calling all my family straight away.

"My grandad is from Ireland, grew up in Kerry, so it's a super proud moment for everyone and I'm buzzing to be here."

He added: "I called him straight away as soon as I found out this could be happening and when it did happen it was such a proud moment for him, for my family and for my parents."

Despite a whirlwind week, which also saw him notch two assists in QPR's 6-1 over Portsmouth last Saturday, Vale said he was ready to play his part if called upon in Prague.

"It's a massive week but we're ready for it," he said.

"The boys have been prepping for a really long time now and I've come in at this point but that doesn't make any difference for me, I still want it just as much as everyone else, so I'm really excited for it."

He added: "I'm super connected to Ireland and I feel like it's a privilege to play for them."

'Delighted'

While his inclusion may have been a surprise to some, Vale revealed he had been in contact with Hallgrimsson since joining the Rs from Chelsea in February 2025.

Now the dream has become a reality, any nerves he has about making his senior international bow will have been eased by the presence of clubmate Jimmy Dunne in the Ireland camp.

Vale said the Co. Louth defender quizzed him on his Irish roots as soon as he arrived at Loftus Road.

"I think that was probably the first question he asked when I joined QPR, 'Have you got any Irish in you?'" joked Vale.

"I've been talking to him about it and he's been talking to me about it and it's a decision I'm really delighted to make."

Vale made seven senior appearances for Chelsea in cup competitions and had loan spells at Championship side Hull City and League One's Bristol Rovers.

He joined QPR after being included in Chelsea's so-called 'bomb squad' of players frozen out by then manager Enzo Maresca but injury prevented him making his Rs debut until the start of this season.

He has since scored three goals and notched four assists in the Championship for the West London side.

Born in West Sussex, he represented England at various underage levels, including captaining the country as they won the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

If he gets a chance, the former bomb squad man will be hoping he can have an explosive impact against Czechia as Ireland chase a place in the World Cup play-off final against either Denmark or North Macedonia.

Czechia v Ireland, World Cup play-off semi-final, Fortuna Arena, Prague, kick-off 7.45pm GMT

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