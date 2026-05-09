From Armagh to Avenue Q: Charlie McCullagh brings puppet chaos to the West End

CHARLIE MCCULLAGH is currently playing one of the most outrageous characters on the West End stage, Trekkie Monster in Avenue Q.

This week he told us about his influences growing up, his first memory of going to the theatre as a child, and his training at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Charlie, you are currently starring in Avenue Q in the West End. For people who don’t know the story, what is it about?

Avenue Q is very much Sesame Street for adults. The story centres on the residents of the avenue after recent grad and new arrival Princeton moves in. It’s a silly, wacky comedy with some big themes that it approaches light-heartedly and with a sense of fun.

It feels like those puppet characters you grew up with taking you into adulthood, with something for everyone — whether that’s a search for purpose, a dream that might never come true, difficult break-ups, tricky conversations, and remembering that no matter how scary or difficult things get, everything is only for now.

How difficult is it to operate a puppet, sing and act at the same time?

It’s crazy, bizarre and absolutely mental. At first, it very much felt impossible — you could see the gears turning in all of our heads — but it’s so fun. Getting to be creative for a job stems from some sort of childlike experience: telling stories, dressing up, playing make-believe. The stakes may go up, but the essence of play always needs to stay.

The puppets are wonderful and joyous, so when the going gets tough, it’s fun just to play with them again and rediscover that childlike feeling. We’ve been super lucky to work with Talk to the Hand puppetry and get such intensive support from Andy and Iestyn. They’ve made it feel second nature, even if it is painful at times. It’s a skill I hope to keep developing.

Trekkie Monster is one of your characters — how much fun is he to work with?

Trekkie Monster is the definition of manic joy. In the confines of the show, he’s described as being a recluse and a pervert, but off stage he’s the one everyone wants a cuddle from. When I’m with Trekkie, I feel like we can get away with murder — we can say anything and it gets a laugh.

He’s brash, impulsive and silly, but he’s got a heart of gold and it’s impossible not to love him. The other day, Trekkie and I went front of house for some social media work, and seeing the Shaftesbury Theatre staff light up when he entered the room was so special. I love Trekkie — it’s never a bad day when he’s around.

Tell us about Nicky….

Nicky is a lovable slacker. He’s that friend who doesn’t seem to have a big goal or ambition and is maybe too good at going with the flow. He’s easily overlooked as being a bit simple, but I think he’s one of the most switched-on when it comes to the people around him — well, most of the time anyway.

Throughout the show, he is doing everything he can to support his best friend, Rod. The problem is he often tries so hard to be helpful that he ends up going too far or saying the wrong thing and landing himself in hot water. He’s endearing and a bit useless, but you love him anyway.

You also play the Bad Idea Bears — what can you tell us about them?

The West End recently got the lovable Paddington, and the Bad Idea Bears are here to bring balance. They’re sickly sweet, adorable and cute. They only have your best interests at heart — or so they say. They’re the little voice in your head repeating, “Go on, have another drink,” or “Blow your entire pay on one night out — you’ll have a great time.”

They’re Mrs Doyle if she was a cute teddy bear pushing drink, drugs and sex instead of tea.

Tell me about your Irish roots….

I grew up in Co Armagh before moving to Belfast in my late teens, travelling home when I needed my laundry done, of course. I was always obsessed with stories and songs. Every weekend I’d retell them in intense detail to my nanny while my grandad watched the football. I’ll also never forget reading Mid-Term Break by Seamus Heaney at school.

I don’t think I was ever really aware of what I loved about home or my culture until I left. The further I went and the longer I was away, the more I felt that pull. I don’t know if it was being a ceasefire baby in the North or just being a wee dreamer, but it wasn’t until I left Ireland that I realised how much it meant to me. I recently started learning Gaeilge and try to stay connected to my culture even while away.

Were you always interested in performing growing up in Armagh?

Not at all. I didn’t really know it was much of a thing growing up, and I was a super shy kid. I loved playing make-believe and was lost in my imagination, but I didn’t really dive into performing until my teens. Once I found it, though, my mum and I went to the Market Place Theatre, the Grand Opera House and Bord Gáis all the time, with The Importance of Being Earnest an early favourite.

What is your first memory of going to the theatre?

It’s hard to say, but the most monumental memory was seeing The Phantom of the Opera in the West End. I wasn’t a musical fan — I was a Phantom fan. My mum told me that at the interval I said, “I don’t think I blinked.”

You studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland — what was that experience like?

Challenging. I was really hard on myself and had to work multiple jobs to support myself. It’s not a normal university schedule — it’s incredibly intense. I’m grateful for the experience, the teachers, the friends, and Glasgow itself. I loved it, but I wouldn’t rush to relive it any time soon.

What advice would you give aspiring performers?

It’s hard — really tough. This business is brutal and requires work, dedication, talent and luck. But if you crack it, it’s joyous.

The main thing is never lose the fun, the joy, the play. Someone’s going to do it — so why not you?