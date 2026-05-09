Strange days when democracy needs defending

WATCHING Micheál Martin being harassed in a doorway during the recent fuel protests made me think something peculiar once again.

It made me think that politics now is turning a lot of us into the small-c conservatives we never thought we’d be.

That is to say that such is the attack upon politics, upon democracy, that what needs protecting is the fundamental, the very base of our political structure.

When Prime Minister Johnson prorogued the British parliament in 2019 because Parliament continuously failed to do what he wanted, i.e. support a Brexit deal, it was a shocking move.

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