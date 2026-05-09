Harp, pint and cottage — the myths we choose

ONE of the core iconic images or symbols of Ireland is the harp.

The harp on the cover of the Irish passport probably works subliminally as an advertisement for Guinness, which uses it too. Indeed, Guinness itself is virtually a symbol of Irishness.

The legends abound that only the Irish themselves really know a good pint, the way only someone from a French region can appreciate the local wine.

My father was a barman all his life and in my youth I often worked in pubs with him and learnt from him the right way to draw a pint of Guinness or porter.

In those days the standard draught Guinness that we know today was called Double X. This was a mark of quality to distinguish it from Single X or raw porter which was the poor man’s drink.

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