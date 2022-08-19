Dublin-Belfast: anniversary of a vital piece of track
Irish History

Dublin-Belfast: anniversary of a vital piece of track

The Enterprise arrives in Belfast 1976 (photo Carlisle Kid, Wikimedia Commons)

The Dublin-Belfast Enterprise train is an Irish institution, and at one time an important transport link for our community.

It was once an integral part of the link going home. For anybody in Britain heading to the northerly parts of the island, from Ballymoney to Buncrana, the Enterprise was a crucial part of the journey.

The train took you from Dublin’s Connolly Station to Great Victoria Street in Belfast. And this year the rail link is celebrating 75 years in service, one that began back in August 1947.

One of our readers, Agnes Begley from Portrush, told The Irish Post how the Enterprise was a lifeline in the days before cheap budget flights began. “It used to cost you a week’s wages to fly home in the 1970s – in fact through the 1980s as well. It was just too dear until Ryanair came on the scene.

“I was a nurse back then, back in the 70s, and money was tight. So I had no alternative but to get the train at Euston, I think it was back then, and do the long trek to Holyhead.

“Taking the train to Stranraer was right out – it seemed like an endless journey, with a lay-over for hours in Crewe.

“But you could get to Holyhead not too bad. I usually went with a few friends, so it was good craic. Once we got to Dublin, then it was down to Connolly Station to get the Enterprise up to Belfast. Then you’d have to cross the city to York Street Station and catch another train north. But it was the only way home back then.”

Since 1947, the service has seen many changes. It survived frequent disruption in the 1970s and 1980s after the Troubles began. Joe Hardiman from Ahoghill in Co. Antrim remembers travelling from Manchester. “You’d always have to factor in that there could be disruption on the line because of the Bother. For a while it was one of the few trains anywhere that had a helicopter escort for part of the way. To a young lad back then it was quite exciting, to be honest.”

Security issues have eased over the years, and the current journey time on the 110-mile (177km) route is just over two hours.

The service is jointly run by Translink NI Railways in Northern Ireland and Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) in the Republic.

The first Enterprise was a seven-carriage steam train which left Belfast at 10:30am on August 11, 1947. There were customs checks at either end, rather than stopping at points on either side of the border — both for security reasons and for speeding up the journey.

Until this century, with the development of a motorway more or less all the way from Belfast to Dublin, the car journey could take up to four hours, so for city centre to city centre by Enterprise was an attractive alternative. It soon developed into a crucial economic and social link between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

To mark the 75th anniversary, a display of photographs from the past 75 years currently on display in Belfast at the Lanyon Place station and in Dublin's Connolly station.

Related

Stunning restored images reveal true colours of Irish Civil War, which began 100-years-ago
Irish History 5 hours ago

Stunning restored images reveal true colours of Irish Civil War, which began 100-years-ago

By: Irish Post

A strong Irish community within Canada created long lasting links to Ireland
News 2 days ago

A strong Irish community within Canada created long lasting links to Ireland

By: Irish Post

24 Irish sweets that will take you back to your childhood
Life & Style 2 days ago

24 Irish sweets that will take you back to your childhood

By: Irish Post

Latest

Ireland's captain Nichola Fryday says 'we're looking at the start of our cycle again'
Sport 37 minutes ago

Ireland's captain Nichola Fryday says 'we're looking at the start of our cycle again'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

14 iconic Irish ciders to enjoy in the sunshine
Out & About 1 hour ago

14 iconic Irish ciders to enjoy in the sunshine

By: irishpost

Keith Long has said 'Dalymount will be a lonely place without Mono'
Sport 4 hours ago

Keith Long has said 'Dalymount will be a lonely place without Mono'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dining al fresco in the Netherlands — but be warned: it is dinner at height
Food & Drink 4 hours ago

Dining al fresco in the Netherlands — but be warned: it is dinner at height

By: Mal Rogers

REPORT | ZNK Pomurje 0-1 Shelbourne 37-year-old Heather O' Reilly scores on her Shels debut
Sport 5 hours ago

REPORT | ZNK Pomurje 0-1 Shelbourne 37-year-old Heather O' Reilly scores on her Shels debut

By: Conor O'Donoghue