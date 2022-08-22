80 of the most popular Irish names over 100 years ago

NAMES come in and out of fashion, but there are some that always stand the test of time as this list of names from 1911 shows.
Over 100 years ago in Ireland, the most popular name for men and boys was John. According to the 1911 Census 13.9 per cent of all males had this name.
A further one-in-10 were called Patrick - meaning close to a quarter of the male population had the name of John or Patrick in Ireland in 1911.
The most popular 10 names in that year were John, Patrick, James, Michael, Thomas, William, Joseph, Edward, Daniel and Peter.
Scroll down to see the full list of names...
Meanwhile close to a quarter of all Irish women in 1911 were called either Mary or Bridget.
The most popular 10 girls names in 1911 were Mary, Bridget, Margaret, Ellen, Catherine, Kate, Annie, Anne, Elizabeth and Maggie - accounting for just over half of all female names in 1911.
See which other names were popular at the time...
The 40 most popular male names in 1911
John
Patrick
James
Michael
Thomas
William
Joseph
Edward
Daniel
Peter
Martin
Denis
Richard
Timothy
Francis
Robert
George
Charles
Jeremiah
Bernard
Hugh
Andrew
Pat
Henry
Christopher
David
Owen
Cornelius
Maurice
Philip
Edmond
Stephen
Matthew
Micheál
Laurence
Anthony
Nicholas
Mathew
John Joseph
Samuel
The 40 most popular female names in 1911
Mary
Bridget
Margaret
Ellen
Catherine
Kate
Annie
Anne
Elizabeth
Maggie
Julia
Sarah
Mary Anne
Lizzie
Katie
Jane
Hannah
Johanna
Norah
Kathleen
Nora
Alice
Maria
Rose
Eliza
Margret
Ellie
Mary Ellen
Agnes
Susan
Teresa
Delia
Mary Kate
Mary Jane
Christina
Josephine
Nellie
Mary Ann
Winifred
Mary
Source: Census of Population