80 of the most popular Irish names over 100 years ago
80 of the most popular Irish names over 100 years ago

NAMES come in and out of fashion, but there are some that always stand the test of time as this list of names from 1911 shows.

Over 100 years ago in Ireland, the most popular name for men and boys was John. According to the 1911 Census 13.9 per cent of all males had this name.

A further one-in-10 were called Patrick - meaning close to a quarter of the male population had the name of John or Patrick in Ireland in 1911.

The most popular 10 names in that year were John, Patrick, James, Michael, Thomas, William, Joseph, Edward, Daniel and Peter.

Meanwhile close to a quarter of all Irish women in 1911 were called either Mary or Bridget.

The most popular 10 girls names in 1911 were Mary, Bridget, Margaret, Ellen, Catherine, Kate, Annie, Anne, Elizabeth and Maggie - accounting for just over half of all female names in 1911.

New mom kissing her newborn baby - original photographic slide form the seventies

The 40 most popular male names in 1911

John 
Patrick 
James 
Michael
Thomas 
William 
Joseph 
Edward 
Daniel 
Peter
Martin 
Denis 
Richard 
Timothy 
Francis 
Robert 
George 
Charles 
Jeremiah 
Bernard 
Hugh
Andrew
Pat 
Henry 
Christopher 
David 
Owen 
Cornelius 
Maurice 
Philip 
Edmond 
Stephen 
Matthew 
Micheál 
Laurence 
Anthony
Nicholas 
Mathew 
John Joseph 
Samuel 

Baby girl lies. She is covered with a blanket

The 40 most popular female names in 1911

Mary
Bridget 
Margaret 
Ellen 
Catherine
Kate 
Annie 
Anne 
Elizabeth 
Maggie 
Julia 
Sarah 
Mary Anne 
Lizzie
Katie 
Jane 
Hannah 
Johanna
Norah 
Kathleen 
Nora 
Alice
Maria 
Rose 
Eliza
Margret 
Ellie 
Mary Ellen 
Agnes 
Susan 
Teresa 
Delia 
Mary Kate 
Mary Jane 
Christina 
Josephine 
Nellie 
Mary Ann 
Winifred 
Mary

Source: Census of Population

