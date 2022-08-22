80 of the most popular Irish names over 100 years ago

NAMES come in and out of fashion, but there are some that always stand the test of time as this list of names from 1911 shows.

Over 100 years ago in Ireland, the most popular name for men and boys was John. According to the 1911 Census 13.9 per cent of all males had this name.

A further one-in-10 were called Patrick - meaning close to a quarter of the male population had the name of John or Patrick in Ireland in 1911.

The most popular 10 names in that year were John, Patrick, James, Michael, Thomas, William, Joseph, Edward, Daniel and Peter.

Meanwhile close to a quarter of all Irish women in 1911 were called either Mary or Bridget.

The most popular 10 girls names in 1911 were Mary, Bridget, Margaret, Ellen, Catherine, Kate, Annie, Anne, Elizabeth and Maggie - accounting for just over half of all female names in 1911.

The 40 most popular male names in 1911

John

Patrick

James

Michael

Thomas

William

Joseph

Edward

Daniel

Peter

Martin

Denis

Richard

Timothy

Francis

Robert

George

Charles

Jeremiah

Bernard

Hugh

Andrew

Pat

Henry

Christopher

David

Owen

Cornelius

Maurice

Philip

Edmond

Stephen

Matthew

Micheál

Laurence

Anthony

Nicholas

Mathew

John Joseph

Samuel

The 40 most popular female names in 1911

Mary

Bridget

Margaret

Ellen

Catherine

Kate

Annie

Anne

Elizabeth

Maggie

Julia

Sarah

Mary Anne

Lizzie

Katie

Jane

Hannah

Johanna

Norah

Kathleen

Nora

Alice

Maria

Rose

Eliza

Margret

Ellie

Mary Ellen

Agnes

Susan

Teresa

Delia

Mary Kate

Mary Jane

Christina

Josephine

Nellie

Mary Ann

Winifred

