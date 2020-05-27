Celebrity chef will host all expenses paid luxury wedding for one lucky frontline health worker

CELEBRITY chef Richard Corrigan will fund a luxury wedding for a healthcare worker who has served on the coronavirus frontline in Ireland.

The Co. Meath native today launched the #CorrigansVowToTheFrontline initiative - a unique fundraising competition which sees him offering to host an all expenses paid wedding at his 18th century estate, Virginia Park Lodge.

Those who want to be in with a chance with scooping the highly valuable prize can apply or nominate a loved one on the Virginia Park Lodge website where they must also make a €10 donation to the campaign’s charity partner, St Vincent de Paul Ireland, in aid of their latest emergency fundraising appeal.

The chef explained that the once-in-a-lifetime prize is available to anyone who has worked in the frontline health service during the coronavirus pandemic in Ireland.

He added: “​When Covid-19 hit Ireland and the UK our whole world changed. I’ve always had the utmost respect and admiration for anyone working for our public healthcare service.

"This initiative isn’t a scratch on the vital work our frontline healthcare workers are doing during this pandemic, however, I wanted to offer a token of our appreciation to those engaged (or soon to be), as well as raising crucial funds for St Vincent de Paul’s emergency appeal.”

St Vincent de Paul’s National President, Kieran Stafford, added: “​This is a most welcome initiative from Richard and his family at this time.

"We are extremely grateful to him and his team for providing the public with another opportunity to show their support for frontline workers who have done so much during Covid-19 and at the same time make a contribution to SVP.

"We badly need funds at this time with the main sources of our income closed off - but support like this helps ensure that we can carry on providing help to the thousands who contact us by phone and online.”

The prize includes use of Corrigan’s stunning Virginia Lodge wedding venue in Co. Cavan – which is set on 100 acres - and the chef has partnered with some of Ireland’s finest wedding purveyors to ensure the day is as special and memorable as possible.

Corrigan will work closely with the couple to create a bespoke menu which he will execute on the big day.

As well as the food, matching wines, a champagne reception and overnight stay in Virginia Park Lodge’s luxurious wedding suite are also included in the prize.

Suppliers from across the country have agreed to support the #CorrigansVowToTheFrontline initiative, with further partners, including a special music performance, to be announced in due course.

The application process opened on ​Wednesday, May 27 ​and will be open for eight weeks.

The winner and the total amount raised for St Vincent de Paul will be revealed via Instagram soon after that.

For full terms and conditions and to apply for the competition click here.