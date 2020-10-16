'Santa Claus is still coming to town!' First-ever drive-in Santa's Grotto announced for Dublin
ONE OF Christmas's most special traditions will still go ahead this year, despite looking a bit different.

Everyone will remember going to visit Santa as a kid in the lead-up to Christmas-- the magic of the Grotto, the excitement of meeting the man himself, and the joy of thinking that was really him.

With the current situation in Ireland and across the world, many have been wondering what will happen with this particular tradition, as hundreds of children sitting on Santa's lap can't exactly be done in a socially-distanced way.

But an innovative solution has been found-- and Dublin will soon be home to the first socially distanced drive-thru Christmas attraction: Santa's Drive-In Grotto.

Kids in Dublin will still be able to experience the magical tradition of visiting Santa before Christmas Day (Getty)
The Drive-In will take place in Dublin's RDS arena, with organisers revealing that Mr & Mrs Claus have been "hard at work building a North Pole Outpost in the RDS, so their team of [elves] can carry out their important operations safely and socially distant.

"For the first time ever, you will be granted backstage access to see Santa's Magical Operations while getting to meet the man himself."

The unique experience will include a car trip down the 'Runway of blinking lights' before visiting the Elf's Toy Factory before finally stopping off at Santa's Cabin--  sort of like a Christmas Safari.

To check out the experience or book tickets, you can visit Drive-In Santa's website here.

