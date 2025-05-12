Christian singing duo hope new rap song will 'bring people to God'

A NEWLY launched Christian singing duo have released a song which they hope will help listeners find a connection with God.

The Northern Ireland-based act Beside Us is made up of guitarist and singer Sr Marielle Rosales and singer Simona Congi who also plays the keyboard.

The pair, who have been best friends since attending secondary school together in their native Rome, both moved to Co. Antrim seven years ago.

Part of the Koinonia John the Baptist Ireland movement, they claim their original song Show Me Your Love is inspired by their own religious journey.

“The track blends powerful imagery, like that of a drifting boat," said Simona.

"It’s not just a song - it’s a journey from uncertainty to hope.”

Sr Marielle added that the song, which has a “rap vibe” that they hope will appeal to the younger generation, was a “call to authentic life”.

“The song is a modern prayer,” said Sr Marielle, “in a world that often numbs emotions and dims faith.

“It is an awakening, a fire burning within, which calls us to real life.”

Sr Marielle said she hoped that people would experience Jesus, and make a personal connection with God, through the song.

“Even for one person to make a connection would be a success. The feedback is very positive and we are very excited.”

Simona said that the new song reflects her own spiritual journey from darkness into the light of faith.

“When I write a song it is always drawn from my personal experience with God,” Simona said.

“It’s not just that I woke up one day and said I love him and everything was beautiful.”

“Show Me Your Love shows that I was lost, and I was not in the right place.”

Released on label La Gloria the song is available on platforms including Spotify, Amazon, and Apple.

It received its formal launch in Belfast at St Colmcille’s Parish Church on May 2.